Eager buyers register interest in new homes in Exeter launching soon

New homes in Exeter, offering the best of city and country living, will be released “off plan” next month in response to demand.

Under a joint venture, Edenstone and LiveWest, the largest housing association in the South West, will build 61 private sale properties and 32 affordable homes across circa 10 acres of a 32-acre site off Spruce Close, Beacon Heath.

Edenstone had planned to launch Willow Grange with a show home in late summer/ autumn. Due to the level of enquiries, the homebuilder has brought the launch forward.

Sales director Richard Morris said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to Willow Grange – with significant volumes of perspective purchasers having enquired about our new homes in Exeter. People are eager to learn more about the homes and so in response to demand we’re releasing a small number of properties off plan next month. Those who’ve registered their interest will be invited to an exclusive preview event where we’ll guide buyers through the site and floor plans to help them select their ideal home.”

Prices for the two, three and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes will be announced at the launch.

They will feature a mix of brick, stone and render finishes externally, with a high specification and a host of energy efficient features inside.

“One of the key advantages of buying off plan, in the early stages of a development is having the pick of the properties, albeit determined by the build programme, and being able to make design choices to make it your own before it’s built,” Richard explained.

The new homes at Willow Grange will enjoy a prime location, on elevated ground, less than two miles from Exeter city centre.

More than 22 acres of greenfield land will become part of the New Valley Park.

Hedges on the boundaries of the site will be retained, and a community orchard will be planted. There will also be a village green and children’s play areas. Homes for nature will be provided in the form of bird and bat boxes.

“Feedback from those who’ve registered their interest in our new homes in Exeter is they love the location,” Richard added.

“Residents will be able to enjoy easy access to the city centre while living in green and pleasant surroundings, with potential for stunning panoramic views of the Exe Estuary and Dartmoor.”

A package of community investment worth more than £1.5million linked to the new neighbourhood was agreed during the planning process to support a wide of local facilities including healthcare, schools and youth facilities, walking and cycling routes, plus bus routes. The Exeter F1 service will be extended to run through the new development, offering a sustainable transport options for residents.