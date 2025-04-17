Earth Day: Housebuilder donates £1250 to help preserve wildlife across Kent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kent-based housebuilder Redrow South East has donated £1250 to help support the preservation of wildlife and biodiversity across the region.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ickham and Well Parish Council and local charity Valley Conservation Society are both striving to enhance green areas and valleys in the region, with funding from the housebuilder helping them create a more vibrant natural environment for residents and visitors alike.

Redrow South East’s donation to the Valley Conservation Society will go towards the purchase of new equipment for conservation tasks around the area, while its support towards Ickham and Well Parish Council will help its initiative of attracting more wildlife to the area by installing bird boxes and butterfly feeding station in the New Village Green. The project is part of a wider effort by the parish council to revitalise public spaces for the benefit of residents. The council’s goal is to create spaces that encourage social interaction, support local wildlife, and foster a sense of community pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Drew, from Ickham and Well Parish Council, said: “The support from Redrow South East will make a lasting difference to our parish. The bird boxes and butterfly feeding stations will help transform the green into a space where people and wildlife can thrive together. This is just one step in a plan to enhance our community spaces, and we are incredibly grateful for Redrow’s assistance in bringing this vision to life.”

Valley Conservation Society

Dennis Usmar from Valley Conservation Society, said: “Donations help us conserve the beautiful area of South Maidstone for everyone to enjoy. We are grateful to Redrow for their support which will help us continue our work in the local area.”

The donations were part as part of Redrow South East’s Community Fund, which launched last year. The fund provides organisations, schools and groups at the heart of the community with donations to help them thrive. The award-winning housebuilder has also provided investment in the areas surrounding their developments including contributions toward education, healthcare, public transport and affordable housing.

Stuart Galloway, Sales Director at Redrow South East said: “Wildlife is an essential part of life and so it is part of our responsibility to protect and enhance habitats as much as we can. At Redrow, we believe in supporting not just the communities where we build, but its landscape as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The work being done by Ickham and Well Parish Council and the Valley Conservation Society is a fantastic example of how local initiatives can have a meaningful and lasting impact. We’re delighted that our donations are helping to create a biodiverse space for residents and visitors to enjoy for generations to come.”

Redrow South East has a range of developments across the South East, including a range of three and four bedroom homes available at its Monchelsea Park development in Maidstone, with starting prices at £556,000. The development features energy efficient living amidst plentiful amenities and excellent transport links for commuters.

Elsewhere, Redrow’s The Hoplands development presents a selection of beautifully designed three, four, and five bedroom homes, with prices starting at £410,000. Residents are able to easily access the picturesque countryside while also having excellent transport links, truly offering the best of all worlds.

Redrow South East has a range of energy efficient homes on offer across Kent. To find out more please visit Redrow’s website.