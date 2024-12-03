Earth’s Wonders on Display: London Gem & Mineral Show Captivates Visitors

rare gems, minerals, 180 million year old jurassic fossils, rare collector items and jewellery at the show

Sandown Park Racecourse became a hub of geological wonder as the London Gem & Mineral Show returned for its annual showcase. Drawing collectors, scientists, and enthusiasts from across the globe, the event offered a unique blend of educational workshops, rare exhibits, and humanitarian outreach.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Opal Legacy: A Star Attraction

This year’s standout was The Art of Opal, featuring exclusive pieces from Isaac Andreou’s family collection. Known for his appearances on Outback Opal Hunters, Andreou captivated audiences with tales of opal mining and expert tips on identifying these shimmering gems. “Sharing our family’s legacy with the world is an honour,” said Andreou, whose collection drew crowds of eager buyers and admirers.

Hands-On Exploration

rare gems, minerals, 180 million year old jurassic fossils, rare collector items and jewellery at the show

The show offered numerous interactive experiences, including the WOW Rocks: Live Cracking Station, where visitors discovered glittering crystals and fossils hidden inside geodes. Workshops like Luisa Hendry’s Identification of Rocks and Minerals provided a hands-on approach to learning, giving participants the chance to handle real geological specimens.

Inspiring Talks and Demonstrations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keynote speakers delivered engaging presentations that ranged from the technical aspects of gem cutting to the cultural and historical significance of gemstones. Talks by experts like Justin Prim and GeologyVibes left audiences inspired by the artistry and science behind the trade.

Supporting a Worthy Cause

rare gems, minerals, 180 million year old jurassic fossils, rare collector items and jewellery at the show

​In addition to celebrating Earth’s beauty, the show spotlighted its commitment to ethical practices in the gem industry. By partnering with Kimbilio Congo Children Trust, it raised awareness and funds for child miners in the DRC. “It’s about creating a brighter future for these children,” said Alix Bramwell.