East of England prescribing nearly 870,000 antidepressants annually, new data shows

Average Annual Prescriptions by English Region

The East of England is prescribing an average of 869,000 antidepressants per year, placing it third highest among English regions.

Every 0.3 seconds, someone in England is prescribed an antidepressant. This is the reality uncovered by new research from YuLife, an all-in-one employee benefit solution provider, based on NHS England prescribing and cost data. Between March 2020 and March 2025, more than 428 million antidepressants were issued nationwide. In 2024 alone, over 91 million prescriptions were dispensed, marking the highest annual total on record

In light of this, YuLife, analysed five years of NHS England prescribing and cost data to understand the nation's increasing reliance on antidepressants.

Average Annual Prescriptions and Costs by English Region (2020–2025)

Region Avg. Annual Prescriptions Avg. Annual Cost North West 1,139,339 £3,107,555.55 South East 1,072,699 £3,692,785.44 East of England 869,168 £2,427,344.88 Yorkshire & Humber 732,861 £1,873,618.28 West Midlands 697,333 £2,061,384.84 East Midlands 678,352 £1,813,023.43 South West 649,012 £1,929,299.67 London 637,439 £1,786,723.56 North East 556,797 £1,433,253.22

The North West recorded the highest average annual prescriptions at over 1.13 million per year, while also being among the regions with the highest overall populations. The South East followed closely behind in volume but recorded the highest annual cost, over £3.6 million, despite prescribing fewer items, which suggests higher per-item costs. By contrast, the North East had the lowest volume and cost, with just over 550,000 prescriptions per year on average, and a total cost of £1.4 million annually.

NHS Bodies with Highest and Lowest Prescriptions (2020–2025)

Top 10 NHS Bodies by Average Annual Antidepressant Prescriptions:

NHS Kent and Medway recorded the highest average annual prescriptions at over 214,000, followed closely by NHS Hampshire, Southampton and the Isle of Wight with nearly 200,000

Rank NHS Body Avg. Annual Prescriptions 1 NHS Kent and Medway 214,206 2 NHS Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight 199,614 3 NHS Norfolk and Waveney 180,171 4 NHS Devon 169,360 5 NHS North East London 153,313 6 NHS North West London 149,333 7 NHS Derby and Derbyshire 142,371 8 NHS Black Country 138,506 9 NHS Lincolnshire 138,322 10 NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire 137,506

Bottom 10 NHS Bodies by Average Annual Antidepressant Prescriptions:

NHS West Lancashire recorded the lowest prescribing volume, averaging 14,453 antidepressant prescriptions per year. The other NHS bodies with low volumes generally cover smaller populations, often in more rural settings.

Rank NHS Body Avg. Annual Prescriptions 1 NHS West Lancashire 14,453 2 NHS East Staffordshire 16,675 3 NHS Southport and Formby 18,095 4 NHS Cannock Chase 18,097 5 NHS Stafford and Surrounds 18,103 6 NHS Thurrock 18,417 7 NHS Castle Point and Rochford 19,911 8 NHS Bassetlaw 20,540 9 NHS Halton 20,859 10 NHS Oldham 20,901

The Role of Employers and Work-Related Stress

Mental health challenges are widespread, with mixed anxiety and depression affecting 7.8% of the UK population and between 4–10% experiencing depression in their lifetime. Workplace stress plays a major role. UK employers lose an estimated £51 billion per year due to poor mental health, driven by absenteeism, presenteeism, and turnover. These costs are compounded by a system where many employees struggling with stress and burnout are prescribed medication before ever being offered preventative care.

This is where employers can make a real difference by stepping in early, not waiting until someone is already struggling. YuLife’s platform is one example of how technology can be used to support mental health before it reaches a breaking point. By tracking wellbeing in real time, offering personalised nudges, and connecting people to help when they need it most, everyday behaviour is turned into early intervention. It’s about giving people support when it still makes a difference, before stress becomes burnout, and before burnout becomes crisis.

Sammy Rubin, CEO at YuLife comments,

"Over 428 million prescriptions. £1.2 billion in public funds. One pill every 0.3 seconds. These numbers are a wake-up call, not because medication is wrong, but because it's often the only support available. People don’t just need treatment, they need access to help earlier, and more of it. Prevention isn’t just possible, it’s urgent. Whether it’s therapy, community care, or smarter wellbeing tools, we need to act before people hit crisis point. Prescriptions play a role, but early support can make all the difference."

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Individuals experiencing mental health challenges should consult a qualified healthcare provider, as treatment needs vary from person to person.

Methodology & Data Sources:

All data in this article was directly sourced from NHS England datasets provided by the user, including:

OpenPrescribing.net used to calculate monthly prescription volumes across all NHS bodies from 2020 to early 2025.

OpenPrescribing.net used to analyse NHS spending on antidepressants by month and by region.

Figures such as:

Total prescriptions (428 million)

Annual breakdowns

Regional averages

Top and bottom 10 NHS bodies

NHS cost (£1.23 billion total)

Cost per minute (£473)

Frequency of prescribing (every 0.3 seconds)