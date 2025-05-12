Education catering specialist serves up national acclaim for health school meals in Gloucestershire

School caterer becomes UK’s first to achieve Food for Life Served Here Silver accreditation across all primary sites including 175schools in Gloucestershire.

Thousands of children across Gloucestershire are enjoying school meals that are not only delicious but also pioneering in sustainability and health, thanks to Caterlink, a leading education catering specialist, receiving a prestigious national accreditation.

Caterlinkhas become the first school caterer in the UK to earn the prestigious Food for Life Served Here Silver accreditation across all its 1,200 primary sites, including 175 in Gloucestershire, such as Hillview Primary School, Yorkley Primary School, and Alderman Knight School. The award, granted by the Soil Association, celebrates food that is fresh, nutritious, and environmentally responsible.

The recognition puts Gloucestershire schools on the map as leaders in ethical and sustainable school dining, with Caterlink’s freshly-prepared meals helping children thrive both in and out of the classroom. In 2024 alone, the company cut food waste by 1.4% and reduced carbon emissions on menus by 12%, reflecting Caterlink’s ongoing commitment to environmental issues.

Chris Hughes, Director of Facilities for CSET, said: "We appreciate Caterlink for championing local producers, considering sustainability matters within their supply chain, and supporting wider school community initiatives all as value-added elements to our contract with them. This is a testament to their dedication to the sustainability agenda - a well-deserved award."

Rob Pinkney from Country Butchers commented: “We are delighted to work with Caterlink, serving schools in the local area. The Food for Life Served Here certification is a fantastic endorsement and we are proud to support them through the fresh meat and produce we supply them from our local farming community.”

The Silver accreditation recognises Caterlink’s commitment to meals free from additives, artificial trans fats and GM ingredients, with a focus on locally produced and high-welfare meat. The company also leads on sustainability with initiatives like meat-free days, sustainable palm oil, and lower-carbon menus. The proportion of vegetarian dishes that are also vegan has grown from 40% to 70% over eight years, bringing options that are 49% higher in fibre, 85% lower in salt and saturated fat, 74% lower in total fat, and 25% lower in CO₂e.

Neil Fuller, Managing Director, Caterlink, says: "This is a proud moment for everyone at Caterlink. For 15 years, we've been committed to providing food that’s better for pupils and the planet, and this award recognises the incredible work our teams do every day in school kitchens across the UK – especially here in Gloucestershire.”

James Cashmore, Managing Director, Soil Association, says:‘It is fantastic news that Caterlink have been awarded their silver Food for Life Served Here certification for all of their 1200+ primary schools. This is a truly inspiring commitment to sourcing and serving food that is better for climate, nature and health, helping to change food for good. The Soil Association know just how important it is for every child to have at least one healthy and sustainable meal a day and we're delighted to support Caterlink to lead the way. Congratulations to all involved.’