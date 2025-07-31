Eight rising stars to represent Coleg Cambria at first WorldSkills finals to be held in Wales

EIGHT rising stars from Coleg Cambria and its industry partners are gearing up to compete in one of the UK’s most prestigious skills competitions - and they’re ready to shine on home turf.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s WorldSkills UK National Finals - dubbed the ‘Skills Olympics’ - will take place in Wales for the first time from November 26–28, with contests held across five venues.

Representing Cambria’s sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi, and Northop, the college’s elite team of students and apprentices will go head-to-head with the best in the UK.

The competitors are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleg Cambria learners

Aircraft Maintenance – Robert Jones (Airbus UK)

Aircraft Maintenance – Hannah Back (Airbus UK)

Aircraft Maintenance – Patrick Dunne (Coleg Cambria)

Beauty Therapist – Evie McManus (Coleg Cambria)

Beauty Therapist – Lydia Roberts (Coleg Cambria)

CNC Milling – Jo Arrowsmith (Coleg Cambria)

CNC Milling – Tomos Roberts (Coleg Cambria)

Metal Fabricator – Mark Wright (Coleg Cambria)

Robert Jones, Cambria’s Skills Competition Lead, said: “Being selected for WorldSkills UK is a real mark of excellence, and our team has earned their place among the nation’s best through dedication and hard work.

“This isn’t just a competition – it’s a chance for these learners to raise the bar, test themselves on a national stage, and make Wales proud. We’re excited to see what they achieve and confident they’ll deliver outstanding performances. Best of luck to all!”

The finals will see 417 competitors from across the UK battle it out in 47 categories, celebrating the very best in technical and vocational education.

Wales is well represented, with 120 finalists securing their place after excelling in qualifiers. The country’s hosting of the event follows the Welsh Government’s confirmed partnership with Inspiring Skills Excellence and WorldSkills UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership Jack Sargeant, a former learner at Coleg Cambria, said: “These competitions show the real-world value and applications of apprenticeships and are invaluable in futureproofing our economy.

“I am proud Wales is hosting the WorldSkills Finals UK 2025. We have a beautiful country, and I hope all visitors will take some time to explore it.”