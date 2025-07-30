Ely's giant of a pantomime returns: Jack And The Beanstalk

By Charlotte Wheeler
Contributor
15 hours ago
Jack and the Beanstalkplaceholder image
Jack and the Beanstalk
The Maltings- Ely Riverside Dec 12 2025- Jan 4 2026

Attend an exceptional theatrical experience at The Maltings, Ely, as KD Theatre Productions presents their 13th annual pantomime season with ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.

Follow Jack, Dame Trott (played by panto favourite Rob Stevens) and a range of engaging characters as they endeavour to rescue their family farm from the grasp of Giant Blunderbore.

Featuring impressive sets, striking costumes, memorable music, and all the elements characteristic of KD Theatre Productions’ acclaimed family shows, this production offers an ideal festive event for audiences of all ages.

Jack and the Beanstalkplaceholder image
Jack and the Beanstalk

Secure your tickets promptly and join us for Ely’s highly anticipated pantomime in 2025.

KD Theatre Productions Jack and the Beanstalk Review:

"Jack and the Beanstalk is professional and slick, but above all, it is fun in the best pantomime tradition."

"This is a well-paced, professional, beautifully costumed and staged pantomime that sweeps the audience along in safe hands." (Ely Standard)

‘’KD Theatre Productions have perfected the balance between the traditional values of panto and keeping it appealing for newer audiences.’’ (Stagetopage)

INFORMATION

Show: Jack and the Beanstalk

Venue: The Maltings, Ship Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB7 4BB

Date: December 12th 2025- January 4th 2026

Tickets: Book your tickets here https://kdtheatre.co.uk/

