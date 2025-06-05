Emmaus Dover CEO Honoured with Invitation to Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Debra Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer of homelessness charity Emmaus Dover, was honoured with an invitation to attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on 20 May.

The invitation recognises her outstanding contribution to the local community and her long-standing dedication to supporting people who have experienced homelessness.

Emmaus Dover provides a home, meaningful work, tailored support, and training for up to 27 people (known as companions) who have experienced homelessness. The charity also plays an essential role in Dover District Council’s Rough Sleeping Strategy.

Garden Parties are a Royal tradition, offering members of the Royal Family the opportunity to meet and thank individuals who have made a positive impact in their communities.

Her Majesty The Queen, Patron of Emmaus UK, regularly supports the charity and traditionally visits Emmaus communities across the country during the festive season. The Prince and Princess of Wales were also in attendance at the garden party on Tuesday to welcome guests.

Debra has worked at Emmaus Dover for 19 years, driving significant growth and development. She was instrumental in the success of the charity’s Building a Better Future campaign, which raised over £1 million to fund a new workshop, refurbished warehouse, modern retail space, and solar panel installation.

The invite to the Palace is a fitting recognition of Debra’s commitment to Emmaus Dover, where she has led the way in transforming the community, expanding its capacity, renovating spaces, and building new ones. Her focus on holistic support has led to the introduction of a weekly counsellor and recovery worker, enhancing the support offered to companions.

Emmaus Dover CEO, Debra Stevenson, attended the Buckingham Palace Garden Party with her son Josh and said: "It was an honour to receive an invitation to the Buckingham Palace Garden Party, especially as we celebrate our 30th anniversary. It’s a wonderful recognition of the work we do at Emmaus Dover, which would not be possible without the amazing team, companions, and volunteers. My son and I had a lovely day, the weather was kind to us, and it was wonderful to see members of the Royal Family there.”

To find out more about Emmaus Dover, please visit https://emmaus.org.uk/dover/