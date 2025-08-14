Empowering excellence: The Queen’s School Girls achieve outstanding A-level results

Building on a proud tradition of academic excellence, The Queen’s School students have once again excelled with almost 90% ofgrades awarded at A*–B, with many earning top marks in the UK’s most competitive subjects.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is a standout strength at The Queen’s School. Nearly 80% of students chose to study at least one STEM subject at A-level, with over 90% of all grades in these disciplines awarded at A*–B. This achievement reflects the way an all-girls education at Queen’s dismantles barriers and inspires pupils to thrive in fields historically underrepresented by women.

Prepared for the future, the number of students who secured a place at their first-choice university was above the national average. Many girls are embarking on highly competitive courses including Medicine, Veterinary, Law and Biomedical Engineering. Equally impressive are those off to study other subjects including Philosophy & Politics, Criminology, Graphic Design, Ancient History & Archaeology and Art History. 100% of students have secured a place at their preferred university with nearly 70% of students progressing to prestigious Russell Group universities. These achievements highlight how an independent, single-sex education equips students with the skills and confidence to excel.

Head, Joanne Keville, comments: “We are immensely proud of each and every student. These results reflect not only their dedication and resilience, but also the expertise of our teaching staff and the strength of our supportive community, embodying our values of Honour and Wisdom. Our leavers take with them the spirit to think independently, collaborate confidently, and aspire globally, qualities that will serve them for life. At The Queen’s School, we know that an education designed for girls unlocks exceptional academic achievement while nurturing confidence, curiosity and leadership. At a time when many independent schools face uncertainty, Queen’s is stronger than ever, demonstrated by our A-level students who leave us ready to make their mark on the world, determined, capable and inspired to lead positive change.”

The following girls received outstanding A-level grades achieving A*-A in three or more subjects. Congratulations to: Maahi Chauhan (A*, A*, A*), Emily Hay (A*, A, A, A), Anna Heyes (A*, A, A), Abigail Littlewood (A, A, A), Charlotte Oakden (A*, A*, A), Noor Randhawa (A*, A, A), Manon Wagenaar (A, A, A), Tamsin Watson (A*, A*, A, B), Alice Wu (A*, A*, A*, A*, A).

Congratulations also to: Isabel Barnes, Alexa Byrne, Grace Crook, Alicia Dixon, Rhianna Ellinson, Constance Fowles, Grace Graham, Mia Herbert, Grace Herniman-Jones, Sajida Islam, Zara Islip, Abigail Jeavons, Hannah Longman, Constance Peers, Maggie Puleston-Davies, Meher Punjabi, Lily Richards, Kirsten Robertson, Farrah Smales, Aurelia Sparkes, Isabel Stubbings, Eve Townsend, Antonia Traista, Amy Turner, Lucy Vaughan, Ruby Whysall, Mingyu Yang.

