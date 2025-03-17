Empowering Women this March u3a celebrates Women's History Month with lifelong learning opportunities

u3a Womens History Month

This March, as the nation celebrates Women's History Month, u3a is proud to spotlight the strength, resilience, and empowerment of women across the UK.

For those who are no longer working full-time, the network of over 1,000 local and online member-led groups and more than 400,000 engaged members, offers a dynamic array of educational and social activities.

Whatever your passion, there is sure to be a group within u3a to quench your thirst for knowledge. Many members relish the opportunity to learn about historical women, unsung heroes whose impactful stories are only now coming to light. The enthusiasm evident in member feedback not only underscores the joy of discussing these remarkable figures but also highlights the physical and mental benefits of being part of the u3a community.

Whether delving into the legacies of lesser-known historical ladies or engaging in a variety of activities that enrich body and mind, u3a is the place where curiosity meets community.

Wandsworth u3a member Penny Ryan has been putting the 'her' in the u3a 'Herstory Group' for the last 12 months.

Penny says: "I joined the u3a about 15 years ago when I no longer worked full time and the work I did was from home. I am the founder and group leader for Herstory. We started about a year ago now and I ask members to present a woman of their choice for our meetings.

"I encourage group members to research women who have come to their attention, living or dead, and to go beyond Wikipedia entries. Our local libraries allow remote access to a variety of historical sources such as the Oxford National Dictionary of Biography and Newspaper archives.

"Some may also follow up on women they have heard of on the TV or radio. Last month we looked at Betty Papworth, an East End campaigner, and Sarah Robinson "The Soldiers Friend". We then discuss these women and our own experiences."

Meeting once a month at Penny's home, she also circulates the reports to those who have expressed an interest in Herstory. She has received emails from members who cannot attend meetings in person, saying how much they enjoy these dips into Herstory that the group keep exploring and writing about.

Penny says: "Women are often invisible in history books and in any normal history group they often hardly get a look in. It is well worth starting a Herstory Group to bring them and their work to wider notice. I really admire Caroline Norton, who did a lot to start changes for many women including the right to have access to their children. Josephine Butler was amazing too, she was absolutely determined in her fight to overthrow the Contagious Diseases Act.

"Her story helps me focus my interest in women's lives and the need to make them more visible. I also give talks to other groups about the women I have researched, to date these have been mainly from the 18th and 19th century."

Sandra Tait is the convenor for the Women’s Studies Group at Dulwich and District u3a. The group meet once a month for two hours in their local pub.

Sandra says: "We look at all aspects of women’s lives, with a nod to issues that especially impact women in their third age. We ask all members to bring a contribution to the discussion either from research or their personal experience. We have debated women artists, women politicians, women athletes, women scientists.

"We have looked at the world of work, the taxation and benefits system as they impact women, the health service, education and the arts. Discussions are on women from the 20th century and their impact on present day. We have looked at physical and sexual violence towards women. There is an unending range of topics. We go to relevant exhibitions and occasionally share a book or an article."

The group have discussed women they admire, ranging from a mother-in-law to Harriet Harman, from Tracy Emin to a teacher.

Sandra concludes: "I have learnt much from this group, as well as about so many aspects of women’s lives and the characters who have impacted my life in the 21st century. I have also made many new friends. I would encourage any woman member of the u3a to join or set up a women’s studies group and make it a forum where they can enjoy and be stimulated and valued for their contribution."

Why not use Women’s History Month to embrace continuous learning, and celebrate the spirit of community!

Image Credit: Peter Alvey www.peteralvey.com