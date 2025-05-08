Essex charity founder tells the King he 'talks about testicles for a living' during Buckingham Palace reception

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Essex local and founder of The Robin Cancer Trust, Toby Freeman, was last week welcomed inside Buckingham Palace for a royal reception hosted by His Majesty King Charles III.

The King and Queen, accompanied by The Duchess of Gloucester, hosted the event in recognition of the vital work of community-based cancer care projects, specifically those raising awareness of preventative actions people can take to avoid cancer, and helping to destigmatise the experience of living with cancer and the side effects of treatment.

Toby, whose award-winning charity is dedicated to raising awareness of testicular, ovarian, and germ cell cancers, was invited by The Royal Family to attend the reception.

The light-hearted exchange highlighted The Robin Cancer Trust's unique approach in breaking the stigma around young adult cancers, combining humour with hard-hitting awareness to save lives.

Toby is currently running his Big Ballsy Challenge, which aims to raise £240,000, by running 500k this year.

Toby, founder and CEO of The Robin Cancer Trust, said: “In 60 seconds with the King, I told him about Rob, our charity’s awareness, education, and support programmes, and our life-saving cancer campaigns, and yes, I did tell him I talk about testicles for a living, and the photographer captured the moment I told him I run the London Marathon dressed as a giant ballbag.”

“We started this charity because we didn’t want another family to go through what we did. We use humour to start serious conversations, and to stand in Buckingham Palace, making the King laugh while talking about saving lives, now that’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Just days before the reception, Toby had taken to the streets of London dressed as a giant testicle, raising both eyebrows and vital funds at the 2025 London Marathon. The London Marathon formed part of his Big Ballsy Challenge, which aims to raise £240,000, equating to just £100 for every man diagnosed in the UK each year ( 2400 cases each year) by running 500k this year.

The money raised will power The Robin Cancer Trust to continue its life-saving work in schools, universities, workplaces, and communities nationwide. Next up, Toby will be taking part in the Colchester 10K this weekend (11th May), running a half-marathon to continue his mission to raise awareness and vital funds for the cause, right in the heart of his hometown.

Toby Freeman, Founder and CEO of The Robin Cancer Trust told the King "I talk about testicles for a living"

Toby founded the charity in memory of his brother Rob, who tragically passed away at just 24 years old from testicular cancer. The Robin Cancer Trust has fast become the UK’s leading voice on germ cell cancers, delivering impactful campaigns across schools, universities, and online platforms.

To support The Robin Cancer Trust or get involved in the Big Ballsy Challenge, visit: www.therobincancertrust.org/bigballsychallenge