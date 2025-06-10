Essex housebuilder donates £1,200 to local football club

New Kit

Local housebuilder Redrow Eastern has donated £1,200 to support Saffron Walden Community Football Club in Essex. The donation is part of Redrow Eastern’s Community Fund, which is currently contributing more than £12,000 to the community.

Saffron Walden Community Football Club caters to boys and girls aged 7-18. As an England Football Accredited club, they also offer a range of programmes extending to other members of the community including walking football for the elderly and ‘Soccability’ sessions for players with disabilities or impairments. The club is proudly run by volunteers and operates as a registered charity, providing football opportunities for members while supporting the professional development of their coaches.

The donation will primarily fund the club's kit, including coach jackets, tracksuits, bags and signage banners. Additionally, a portion will be allocated to financial bursaries for members who need extra assistance to continue attending training sessions.

Ross Fraser, Group Lead at Saffron Walden Community Football Club, said: “We deeply appreciate Redrow Eastern's generous contribution. This funding will prepare our team to play and enhance team spirit with the addition of new kits. It's wonderful to see local businesses like Redrow Eastern investing in our community and helping us foster an inclusive and vibrant football environment for all.”

Jody Bryant, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern, said: “Supporting local communities is at the core of what we do at Redrow Eastern. We recognise the vital role that sport and play have in fostering strong, vibrant communities. We are delighted to contribute to the Saffron Walden Community Football Club, knowing that our donation will help provide opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities to come together and stay active.”

In 2024, Redrow Eastern launched their first Community Fund to assist groups, schools, organisations, and individuals across Essex, Suffolk, and Hertfordshire. This initiative aims to equip these community pillars with the necessary resources to sustain their outstanding work or embark on new, exciting projects. Through the fund, the housebuilder has already contributed to various local causes, alongside investments in the local area going towards education, healthcare, public transport, and affordable housing as part of the planning process.

Saffron Walden Community Football Club is situated nearby Redrow Eastern’s Mandeville Crescent development located on the edges of historic Saffron Walden, recently crowned one of the best towns to live in the UK. The development consists of stylish two to five bedroom homes and bungalows, appealing to a wide range of homebuyers.

