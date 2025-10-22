Essex Mental Health Hospital’s 10 Day Charity Fundraiser

The Cygnet Hospital Colchester team banded together to fundraise for Mind.

A mental health hospital in Colchester stepped up to raise awareness and vital funds for charity with 10 days of fundraising fun.

Located on Boxted Road, Cygnet Hospital Colchester is a 59-bed service supporting men with learning disabilities, autism or mental health needs, run by Cygnet Health Care.

To celebrate World Mental Health Day on 10 October, staff and service users kicked off 10 days of charitable activities, raising awareness and £175 in aid of Mind.

The Cygnet Health Care team whisked into action with a bake-off style challenge before taking the plunge for the charity with an ice-bucket challenge.

The Cygnet Health Care service were visited by a local David Lloyd health club, who taught them a dance lesson.

Lynn McGhee, Hospital Manager at Cygnet Hospital Colchester, said: “I am proud of the effort that our staff and service users put in. We have previously fundraised for Mind as it’s a really important charity that helps those struggling with their mental health.

“The charity is a service that our staff and individuals we support have used in the past so it was our way of giving back that support. It’s vital that we raise awareness of those struggling with their mental health and address any stigma around it.”

Mind provides support for people struggling with their mental health across England and Wales. The charity campaigns for better mental health services and opportunities in the workplace as well as educating employers on creating mentally healthy environments.

As part of the charity fundraiser, the Cygnet Health Care team also challenged themselves to a series of fitness goals such as running 5km a day, taking part in a table-tennis challenge or simply getting their daily steps in. Local health club David Lloyd Colchester also attended the service to teach a dance class.

Emmanuel Ozowara, Head of Occupational Therapy at the Cygnet Health Care service, said: “Our 10 day fundraiser was a great opportunity to celebrate our links with the local community. The individuals we support really enjoyed taking part in the activities like our daily wellness walks and the dance class. We all had a great laugh.

“The team exceeded in our pursuit to show our service users that we are all in it together. Our fundraiser for Mind enabled and empowered the individuals we support to remove the barriers of stigma around mental health by raising awareness of its impact. It also encouraged our service users to pursue a healthier lifestyle through a range of fun-filled and enthusiastic activities for such a great cause.”