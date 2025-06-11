Essex nanny launches new platform to connect childcare providers and parents for free

The Childcare Guide website and Larissa's guide for parents 'Questions to ask prospective childcare settings and childminders'.

With many parents struggling to find childcare that works for their family, Larissa Hazell, a nanny with over 15 years’ experience working with VIP families has just launched The Childcare Guide.

This free platform available across Great Britain, is making it easier for parents and childcare providers to make the right connections, with filters such as Montessori, SEND experience and dog friendly. There is also additional support available to help parents to navigate the complexities of childcare to provide them with the confidence to choose the right childcare for their child and family.

With childcare spaces becoming more sought after with the expansion of the 30 hours funded childcare for working parents, parents are finding themselves forced to consider their childcare options option while pregnant or a year out from needing the childcare. The Childcare Guide helps parents along this journey, making what is a very emotional and often difficult decision, easier, by bringing together their local childcare providers including nurseries, childminders, nannies and more onto one platform. Parents can easily compare the providers and find some of the key deciding factors such as the philosophy of the provider, which government funding schemes are accepted and which schools childminders and nurseries do drop off and collection too, without trawling through lots of websites. And for the parents who would like support so they have all the knowledge and confidence they need to make the right choice for their family, they can join the Parent Support Club which includes monthly groups calls, a copy of Larissa’s book ‘Questions to ask prospective childcare settings and childminders: Your ultimate guide and Journal’ and additional resources for only £29 a year.

As a childcare provider and a mother herself, Larissa understands from both sides just how important it is to get the childcare provider right. She says, “Choosing a childcare provider is like choosing a 3rd parent for your child, it is a partnership between you and the provider. It needs careful consideration and the knowledge of what to be looking for and asking providers when you meet them. I would love to see more parents getting supported from the start of their childcare journey, and less coming to me after their child has started and they discover the provider isn’t the right match for their family. Every child and family deserve to have a positive experience with childcare from the start.”

The Childcare Guide is a platform that connects parents and childcare providers for free and supports parents to navigate childcare. For more information, visit: thechildcareguide.co.uk