Essex vets successfully treat 'star' patient for cancer

A superstar dog has celebrated finishing daily radiotherapy cancer treatment at a leading Essex animal hospital.

Hungarian Vizsla Mattdamon – named after a character in movie Team America and spelt as one word – recently finished 16 treatments at Linnaeus-owned Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Basildon.

It comes after he was diagnosed with a low-grade tissue sarcoma on his foot, which his routine vet was unable to completely remove due to its location behind the heel pad.

Mattdamon was then referred to Southfields, where he saw head of oncology Sarah Mason.

Sarah, an RCVS-recognised specialist in small animal oncology and European diplomate in veterinary oncology and radiation, said: “Mattdamon had a low-grade soft tissue sarcoma which was incompletely removed from his front foot.

“Due to the location, further surgery was not possible so he needed 16 daily radiation treatments to reduce the chance of the tumour regrowing in future.”

Despite having to visit Southfields daily for radiotherapy treatment, Mattdamon was every inch the superstar and coped well with his trips to the vet.

Owner Coleman Walker, who lives in Essex, said: “He coped so much better than we expected. He’s a high-energy dog but the daily treatment and medication meant he was very calm and happy to rest.

“Mattdamon is a really happy dog, and he was delighted to meet the nurses and reception team every day, and just as happy to come home after radiotherapy too. His tail never stops wagging!”

Coleman and wife Lisa have thanked staff for their treatment of their beloved pet, adding: “The experience at Southfields was calm and supportive at every step – from the empathetic, polite, well-informed and friendly reception team, through to the fantastic nurses.

“Southfields was a wonderful place for our dog to have received treatment. The care is of an incredibly high level and the vets are not only experts in their field, but have fantastic kennel-side manner and deliver updates, be it good or bad news, in a calm, gentle, matter-of-fact style.

“We marked Mattdamon’s last treatment by getting him a puppicino, and now he’s completely recovered and back to normal – not that ‘normal’ is ever the word to describe a Vizsla!”

For more information about Southfields, visit https://southfields.co.uk/ or search for Southfields Veterinary Specialists on social media.