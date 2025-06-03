Estyn praises Chestnut Hill School, Holywell, for pupil-engagement and personalised specialist support

Chestnut Hill School in Holywell, Flintshire, is proudly celebrating an extremely successful Estyn inspection report.

The school, part of Options Autism, provides specialist education for autistic children and young people aged 8-19 years with complex needs. It received commendations for its ‘nurturing and engaging learning environment’ where staff had ‘high expectations and a deep understanding of pupils’ individual needs’, and for the ‘strong relationships between staff and pupils’ which fostered ‘a happy, safe, and supportive school community’.

Commenting on the report, Head of School, Vickie Salamone, said: "We are incredibly proud of our school and we have high aspirations for everyone in our school community. Everything we hope to achieve with and for our students is focused on preparing them for a bright future.

"Our school ethos is based around providing a safe, secure, nurturing environment in which our pupils can learn to believe in themselves, aspire to the future they want, and create their own unique pathway towards it.

"We are ambitious about achievement, but we know that no two young people are the same, which is why we accommodate individuality in all that we do. Our teaching combines the New Welsh Curriculum with a tailored autism-specific approach, giving equal weight to all subjects as part of a rounded education."

The Estyn report praised the school for providing a ‘smooth transition for new pupils’ and ‘working closely with parents and carers to create tailored learning experiences’, and ‘effective home-school communication’ which had ‘a positive impact on pupil engagement, especially for those who have previously struggled to consistently attend school’.

Inspectors noted that ‘the broad and well-structured curriculum equipped pupils with ‘essential life skills preparing them for future destinations’, and ‘enrichment activities and the well-resourced learning environment enhanced learning opportunities’. Also, that the school’s ‘well-resourced and engaging learning environment’ supported ‘pupils’ learning’, including ‘the immersive room’, which allows pupils ‘to explore experiences such as being under the sea or interacting with stories in a multi-sensory way’.

The report described the teaching staff as ‘energetic and effective role models, demonstrating high expectations and extensive knowledge of pupils’ needs and interests’. They were also commended for, ‘successfully supporting pupils in developing key skills throughout their time at the school’ and ‘ensuring that pupils have a beneficial opportunity to develop their communication and social skills’. The report stated that ‘many pupils enjoyed each other’s company in lessons and in the school bistro,’ and were ‘confident when meeting visitors’.

‘Collaboration between education and clinical teams’ was identified as one of the school’s significant strengths, ‘with therapists working alongside staff to enhance pupil well-being’. The inspectors also praised the ‘comprehensive range of specialist support, particularly for pupils with autism or attachment issues’, with ‘lesson and curriculum planning underpinned by person-centred practice and destination-led learning’.

It was noted that ‘the school’s strong commitment to pupil engagement’ was ‘evident in its integrated approach to therapeutic support’, with its ‘full time, on-site therapists collaborating effectively with teaching staff, to develop a shared understanding of pupils’ needs, model effective strategies and enhance well-being’.

There was additional praise for the ‘personalised psychology services and psychotherapy’, available for both pupils and staff, and the ‘professional learning programme, including trauma and autism training, ’to strengthen the staff’s expertise. The clinical team also ‘provided valuable support to staff and families, ensuring pupils' individual needs were met’, which resulted in ‘most pupils making strong progress towards their learning targets’.

The report praised the school’s ‘strong leadership and governance’ with ‘safeguarding as a priority’ and ‘clear policies and training in place’. The inspectors also recognised that, ‘pupil voice’ was ‘well-embedded, with an active school council influencing decisions’ and ‘pupils actively contributing to school life, developing leadership skills, and taking on responsibilities.’

For more information about Chestnut Hill School, please visit: https://www.chestnuthillschool.co.uk/