EV expert shares top tips for cost-efficient electric driving

Decarbonising transportation was a key focus at the COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, last month, with discussions centred on accelerating the adoption of electric cars in emerging countries.

Since COP28 last year, the number of countries supporting the Breakthrough Agenda has risen to 61, covering over 80% of global emissions. The Breakthrough Agenda is a programme designed to strengthen international collaboration across seven high-emitting sectors, including road transportation. Its goal is to make zero-emission vehicles accessible, affordable, sustainable and importantly the new normal in all regions by 2030.

Looking closer to home, in the United Kingdom, the market for EVs is small but growing. At the end of 2023, 3% of cars were battery electric, 7% were hybrid electric, and battery electric cars accounted for 16% of all new car registrations.

More recently, research from West Country Electrical Services shows that online searches for EV charging have risen exponentially in recent years (2021-2023) with a 124% increase. In 2024 alone, searches have increased by 20,000 compared to 2023 - a 49% surge – highlighting a record-high demand.

Despite this online trend, in its 2024 inquiry into EV strategy, the House of Lords Climate Change Committee stated that demand for electric cars is being constrained due to their upfront costs, inadequate charging infrastructure and general consumer scepticism.

However, Ed Fuller an electric car expert from West Country Electrical Services reveals his top hacks on how you can save money using zero-emission cars, making them cheaper than diesel and petrol vehicles.

1. Don’t Be Afraid to Purchase a Second-Hand Electric Car

“It can be daunting to buy an electric car as prices for new models can be very high. However, don’t be put off by the idea of purchasing a second-hand EV.

“Many are now cheaper than petrol and diesel cars, making them more accessible than in previous years.”

2. Pick the Tariff Provider That’s Right for You

“Owning an electric car gives you access to off-peak tariffs. Many providers don’t display their prices upfront, so it’s worth shopping around to find the best off-peak rates for your needs.

“Usually tariff providers give you a 3-hour off peak charging window overnight. However, opting for a provider that offers slightly longer off-peak hours such as 5 hours can lead to significant savings in the long run, especially if you drive frequently.

“Following this advice could enable you to get an average of 250-300 miles from a full charge at a cost of around £5.00. In comparison, filling a diesel car could cost you roughly 6 times as much for the same mileage.

“Additionally, investing in a home battery once you have an EV can open up extra savings, allowing you to reduce energy costs both for your home and your car.”

3. Take Advantage of VED Rates

“Make sure to take advantage of current VED rates. Currently it costs £10 for the first year, compared with £125-£945 for petrol or diesel vehicles. After the first year, the standard rate is £165 annually.

“From the 2025-2026 tax year onwards, the first-year rate will remain £10, while standard rate will increase to £195 annually.”

4. Charge Your Electric Car to Optimal Levels

“An EV battery typically lasts 10-20 years. Charging your battery to optimal levels, rather than fully charging it (usually around 80%) and avoiding letting the charge drop too low can significantly extend the lifespan of the battery.”

5. Take Advantage of Your Solar Energy in the Sunnier Months

“If you have solar panels, you can use them to offset charging costs during sunnier months.

“A solar-compatible charger allows you to charge your car by using your surplus solar energy. This can reduce costs to zero, making it beneficial particularly to electric car owners who work from home, and usually take short journeys.”