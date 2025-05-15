EveryYouth and Morrisons Foundation team up for Mental Health Awareness Week

EveryYouth provide mental health support to young people across the country

Mental Health Awareness Week runs from Monday 12th May to Sunday 18th May, and the Morrisons Foundation is proud to support young people affected by mental health issues by teaming up with EveryYouth charity.

EveryYouth is a national charity which supports 16-25 year olds facing homelessness and helps vulnerable young people access mental health support, enter meaningful employment, and secure a home of their own.

Recognising the vital work of the charity and the positive impact they make on young people with mental health conditions, the Morrisons Foundation provided a substantial donation of £100,000. The support will provide counselling to 160 young people, who would otherwise not have access to mental health support services.

The project is already delivering positive outcomes for those involved with 92% of young people saying their self-esteem has improved and that they feel in a much better position to manage their own mental health than before.

Faye Edmondson, Director of Fundraising and Operations said: “The incredibly generous donation we received from the Morrisons Foundation has been essential in enabling us to run our vital mental health programme for the past year, and we’re so grateful to everyone involved with the Morrisons Foundation for making such an extraordinary grant to EveryYouth.

"Our vision is a society where every youth is empowered to thrive. That starts with good mental health and we’re incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for enabling that for so many young people experiencing homelessness in England, Scotland and Wales.”

For more information on the work of EveryYouth and the support they provide visit: https://www.everyyouth.org.uk/