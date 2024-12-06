Ex teacher turned laughter yogi teaches joy to schools

Local teacher Cat Googe gave up the classroom and retrained as a laughter yogi to bring more smiles to the nation. After years of planning and marking Cat decided to spread joy and happiness throughout Essex with laughter yoga workshops. Following the success of her business and her recent collaboration with Fearne Cotton Cat will now be delivering laughter workshops nationwide to bring more happiness and laughter to schools.

Cat teaches children and staff in schools how to feel happier, healthier and calmer through fun and impactful laughter workshops. And with International Day of Happiness happening on 21st March 2025 Cat is delighted to be bringing her workshops to Kingston Primary School in Thundersley as part of their wellbeing focus on Fun and Laughter.

Prior to life as a laughter yogi Cat worked as a primary school teacher for 20 years; a job she loved dearly until her passion for wellbeing took over. In 2018 as part of a staff wellbeing day, Cat experienced laughter yoga for the first time and had a huge epiphany. Within a couple of months she’d signed up to laughter yoga training and in July 2021, after 20 years as a primary school teacher, Cat took the bold leap to start her own business sharing laughter yoga just before she turned 50.

Over the last 3 years Cat has been sharing transformational workshops at a wealth of incredible events and festivals such as Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place, Mind Body Spirit Festival and the festival of festivals Glastonbury. And now as part of her global joy mission she’s back in schools sharing her passion with children and staff. During these wellbeing sessions the children learn in a fun and impactful way how to help themselves feel healthier, happier and calmer using tools and techniques such as laughter yoga, deep belly breathing and meditation to help build resilience, increase confidence and improve self regulation.

Cat travels nationwide to facilitate laughter yoga workshops; you can find out more about what she offers at https://catgooge.com