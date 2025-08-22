Exceptional GCSE results achieved by Stephen Perse Cambridge students

Zara Z,, Sophie J,, Bella W,, Olivia A., and Estelle B., celebrate receiving their results

GCSE students at Stephen Perse Cambridge are celebrating another year of impressive exam results, with 73.1% of GCSEs graded 7, 8 or 9.

Highlights:

26.2% of GCSEs were graded with the top score of 9

54.2% of GCSEs were grade 8 or 9

99.4% of GCSEs graded at 4 to 9

Four students achieved a clean sweep of grade 9s across all of their (10 or 11) subjects.

Stephen Ward, Head of 11 – 18 at Stephen Perse Cambridge and Vice-Principal, expressed his pride in the students’ achievements, praising both their academic ability and their resilience: “Our students’ achievements are a testament first and foremost to the hard work and preparation of the students themselves, but also to the support and advice from our teachers and our parent community.”

Thomas F., Joseph M., Paul P., Ruben E., Hary HC., and Guo Guo W., celebrate their GCSE results

“I have been impressed by our students’ ability to not only achieve fantastic results, but to comport themselves with resilience, tenacity and confidence during the exam period. At Stephen Perse Cambridge, our mission is to educate and inspire the contributors to tomorrow’s world: intelligent young people with the creativity, compassion, confidence and conviction to question, evaluate and improve society. This year’s cohort of GCSE students embodies every quality that we hope for in our young people.”

Principal Richard Girvan, said: “Our entire community is tremendously proud of our GCSE students, who have collectively achieved such excellent results. Not only have they excelled academically, but we have seen them develop into confident, curious, compassionate learners who are equipped to make a positive difference to the world around them. We look forward to supporting our Year 11s as they move into Year 12 and A Level studies at Stephen Perse Cambridge Sixth Form. We are also incredibly proud of how many of our students are able to progress to our sixth form as a result of substantial financial assistance in the form of bursaries and scholarships, in many cases exceeding 75%, and up to 100% of the value of school fees, reflecting our ambition to provide a world class education irrespective of each student’s financial circumstances.”

Philip L., who will be studying Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Physics A Levels at Stephen Perse Cambridge, celebrated: “I'm really excited to study for A Levels, especially what I'm passionate about and working towards more advanced topics. I'm hoping to go to the University of Cambridge to study Natural Sciences.”

Ruben E. has also chosen to study Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Physics A Levels at Stephen Perse Cambridge Sixth Form while Nina T. will join them to study Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Latin A Levels. Harry HC. is going on to study at drama school in London, sharing: "Going to study acting in London is going to be a big change but something I have always wanted to do."

Stephen Perse Cambridge GCSE students benefit from a progressive curriculum that is designed to encourage skills and knowledge development while nurturing individuality. It offers a diverse variety of GCSE options including Design & Technology, Mandarin Chinese, and Classical Greek, alongside traditional core subjects of English, Maths, Sciences, Modern Languages, Humanities and Creative and Performing Arts. The school encourages students to extend their interests and develop their talents through a programme of enriched learning including residential trips, the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and a variety of sporting, creative and academic clubs.

