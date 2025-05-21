Exclusive ‘Behind the Build’ experience invites buyers to discover quality in Cheshire

DWNW - 002 DWNW_SydneyPlace_Crewe_Sign - A typical street scene at Sydney Place in Crewe

David Wilson Homes is inviting home buyers to step behind the scenes at its Sydney Place development in Crewe for an exclusive ‘Behind the Build’ experience on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May.

The experience, running from 11am to 4pm, offers visitors a unique opportunity to discover the craftsmanship, design excellence and build quality that goes into every new home. Prospective buyers will be guided through construction methods and materials used at the Sydney Road development, while learning about the rigorous standards that shape each property.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the three bedroom Hadley and the four bedroom Holden style homes at the development in Crewe. The larger properties are ideal for anyone looking to grow a family, those seeking more space, whilst the more low-maintenance homes will be ideal for first-time buyers or those in search of something more manageable that requires no DIY.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Our ‘Behind the Build’ experience at Sydney Place offers a rare opportunity to understand exactly what makes our homes so special. We are proud of the quality, sustainability and precision that goes into each property, and we are excited to give visitors a closer look at how it all comes together.

“Our expert team will be on hand throughout the weekend to answer any questions about the build process, design features, and available schemes that will help make moves easier and more affordable.”

Anyone keen to move can take advantage of the housebuilder’s Part Exchange and Key Worker Deposit Contribution schemes, designed to help home buyers sidestep the worries of the traditional selling process.

Located just a short drive from the town centre, residents at Sydney Place can benefit from scenic walking routes and essential amenities on the doorstep including supermarkets, Grand Junction Retail Park, Bannatyne Health Club and a variety of bars and restaurants.

Anyone looking for a little retail therapy can enjoy convenient access to the town centre and convenient commuter routes to Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester, Macclesfield and Liverpool. For public transport users, Crewe Railway Station offers direct routes to Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly, London Euston, Stafford and Chester.