Experience a Nantwich summer: homebuilder unveils new properties

A Cheshire housebuilder has released a variety of homes that are available to move into for the summer for house hunters looking to make a fresh start in the warmer weather.

David Wilson Homes’ Maylands Park development has a range of three and four bedroom homes that are available for summer moves, including the Winterton and Langstone style homes.

The Winterton is a four bedroom home with an expansive open-plan kitchen, which has dining and family areas with French doors leading to the garden and a separate utility room. The lounge has an attractive front-aspect bay window, making it a pleasant place to relax.

Upstairs, there are four spacious double bedrooms, with the main bedroom featuring an en suite shower room, and a spacious family bathroom.

This home is available with a deposit contribution which could save interested buyers up to £24,100. Alternatively, David Wilson Homes could contribute towards the Stamp Duty fees on the property or grant a more comfortable move via its Part Exchange scheme.

The Langstone, on the other hand, is a three bedroom home with a similar open-plan kitchen and dining area, alongside a glazed bay which leads onto the rear garden through French doors. The ground floor also includes a private study, ideal for anyone working from home.

There is a lounge on the first floor, along with the main bedroom and an en suite. The top floor has a further two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Similar offers and moving schemes are available on this particular property, in addition to the Deposit Boost scheme. This can boost home buyers' 10% deposits into a 15% deposit, saving David Wilson Homes customers £18,700 and allowing them to get a more competitive mortgage rate.

Potential buyers also have the option to use the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme, designed to help key workers in a wide range of industries progress on the property ladder.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Summer is a very special time to be in a new home, as you can experience many summer events as part of a new community and get the most out of local outdoor spaces.

“We have a range of offers available at Maylands Park to support house hunters with a strong desire to move in before the season reaches its peak.”

Maylands Park is located on Peter De Stapleigh Way, with easy access to Stoke-on- Trent, Chester and Manchester.

With a wide range of well-regarded schools on the doorstep, in addition to restaurants and shops within walking distance and the surrounding countryside, there is something for everyone at the growing community.

The development currently has a range of there, four and five bedroom homes on the market from £295,995.

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team at 033 3355 8480 or visit the websites at David Wilson Homes in Cheshire.