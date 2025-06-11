Eyesite celebrates 40 years of exceptional eyecare and first anniversary in the heart of Reading

Left to right, Tim Nicholson, Alice Jamieson, Emma Lewry-Tracey, Iona Fraser, Rachel Cooper, Holly Price, Ant Appleby, Helen Hallett

A leading independent optical and hearing care group has proudly celebrated 40 years of outstanding service and one successful year since moving to a new purpose-designed practice in Reading.

To mark the occasion, Eyesite’s Broad Street practice team enjoyed celebrating with patients with balloons, giveaways, and community engagement activities in-store.

Celebrations included a children’s myopia management event with Essilor, a world leader in prescription lenses, a visit from the Guide Dogs, as well as contact lens and hearing aid offers.

Moving to its Broad Street location, just 12 months ago, has allowed the practice to expand its offering, providing state-of-the-art clinical care in a more modern and accessible environment, boasting cutting-edge optical and audiology services.

Helen Hallett, Practice Manager at Eyesite (Reading), said: “We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 40 years of serving the Reading community and to be marking one year in our beautiful new practice on Broad Street.”

With a rich heritage that began in 1985, Eyesite has grown into a trusted name across the South of England, with established practices in Brighton, Weybridge, Winchester, and Reading.

The practice continues to lead with a patient-first philosophy — keeping a close eye on their “Customer Delight Index,” which reached an impressive 93% in recent years with over 95% of patients saying they would recommend Eyesite to friends and family.

Helen added: “This milestone is really about our patients – many of whom have been with us for decades. Their loyalty and trust mean everything to us, and we’re excited to continue providing the personal, high-quality care they deserve for many years to come.”

For more information visit https://www.eyesite.co.uk/locations/eyesite-reading