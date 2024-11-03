Fairlight Hall Riding for the Disabled volunteers celebrate success

At the end of October Fairlight Hall Riding for the Disabled group celebrated success for two of it’s volunteers.

On Tuesday 22nd Sue Climpson was crowned as the RDA South East Region ‘Volunteer of the Year’. Sue from Westfield, was nominated for this award - which is open to all RDA groups across the South East - by the Trustees and Coaches of the group who described her as ‘a rock’. Sue is instrumental in the running of the group and has led the development of the ‘Tea with a Pony’ sessions which are aimed at those with dementia and other life long conditions as well as being the driving force in organising the groups’ summer shows, sponsored walks around the Fairlight Hall estate where the group is based and even strong-arming her son into running the Hastings Half Marathon to raise funds for the group. Sue has recently become a Trustee as well.

On Friday 25th Rebecca Richardson, from Fairlight, underwent a testing assessment and passed with flying colours to become accredited as a Coach. This brings the total number of coaches (who lead the ridden sessions) to 4. Becoming a coach takes around 18 months and involves completing a variety of mandatory training as well as lots of practice under supervision, a portfolio of work and then the final in-person assessment.

Fairlight Hall RDA is based at Fairlight Hall. The group run over 15 ridden and non-ridden sessions every week, for people of all ages, with a wide range of disabilities from the Hastings and Rother areas. The group is financed through fund-raising, grants and financial awards, along with lesson fees which are kept accessible for all. The group is run by volunteers and our superstar horses; Arthur, Henna, Lucy and Bonnie.

If anyone is interested in getting involved, either as a volunteer or joining our waiting list for riding please e-mail [email protected]