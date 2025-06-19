Families rate Nantwich home care staff among the Top 20 home care providers in the North West

Tell us your news

SureCare (Central Cheshire) in Nantwich has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North West of England.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 1,365 home care providers in North West and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in North West received the award from the reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.”

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase. According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Hopkins added: “People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“SureCare (Central Cheshire) has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the North West!”

Kirstie Hercules, director at SureCare (Central Cheshire), said “Tina Jones, joint owner and I have two key aims for SureCare Central Cheshire – to provide high quality care to our clients and to build a company that staff are proud to be a part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our client reviews show how we have achieved our first aim, and we thank our wonderful clients’ and their families for their kind words, for taking the time to submit those reviews, which help other people looking for care.

“People put their trust in us to provide the high-quality care that we promise, and we are passionate about doing everything we can to support our clients to maintain their independence.

“We never take away anybody’s independence, instead we provide encouragement and allow people to do things that they can and then assist in areas where they need some support. We assist people to continue with their hobbies and interests and remain a part of their community and participate in local activities.

“The positive reviews show what an amazing job our incredible care team are doing and how committed to their roles they are."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirstie Hercules added: "Our team are proud of what they do, and enjoy quality time with clients, and we are incredibly proud of how our care workers go above and beyond to assist clients.

“We select team members who are naturally caring, compassionate and want to provide outstanding care. We invest in our team of care workers, training them to the highest standards to ensure they provide only the highest levels of care.

“We believe that care should be a career, and we offer a range of care role opportunities to local people, where they can gain experience and grow with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team leader and care co-ordinator joined us as care workers, and have been promoted twice into their current roles, and we recently promoted 3 care workers into senior roles.”

You can view the full list of winners here https://www.homecare.co.uk/awards/