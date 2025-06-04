Family reconnects wit nature on historic 900-year-old estate

According to a recent survey, over the past year, more than half of children are expected to spend more time indoors than playing outside. This decline in outdoor play is leading to a growing desire for more green spaces, as a third of Brits admit they’d be attracted to a new home that is near natural space. With their four-bedroom family home nestled in nature, and on a Site of Special Scientific Interest, Ben, Rhianna and their two children, Harry and Lilly consider City & Country’s St Osyth Priory to be their very own oasis.

Ben, Commercial Associate Director for the eponymous City & Country had convinced his family to live on St Osyth Priory’s historic estate 4 years ago whilst working on the site. He comments, “I don’t think there’s anything I could fault about this development. I fell in love with the location. After years of working on a site that has such a beautiful backdrop, and an area that has such a wonderful community, I didn’t want to leave, so I convinced my family to live here!”

“It’s not often you get someone wanting to live where they work, and I think that says it all really.” Ben adds. “It was so important to us that we lived in a location where our children could really make the most of the outdoors. We consider ourselves so lucky here, we don’t just have a garden for play and entertainment, we also have acres of country estate to explore.”

“Our kids really can’t get enough of the green space here. Our new home is filled to the brim with trainers, hiking boots, bikes, tenting gear and various other pieces of equipment but we really don’t mind! Upsizing at St Osyth Priory has given us the opportunity to invest in all our outdoorsy conquests, not to mention the double garage which has been a very handy storage room since we moved in.”

Steeped in 1400 years of nature, myth, legend and history, St Osyth Priory Estate is one of the largest collections of remaining ecclesiastical buildings in England, with 16 separate Grade I, Grade II* and Grade II listed buildings set within a Grade II registered historic park and garden. City & Country has now sold out of the 73 premium specification homes at the historic site, but the site is working on expanding its Essex presence by acquiring a new parcel of land linked to its sold-out St Osyth Priory development. Priory Fields is expected to arrive in Spring/Summer 2025.

As a Registered Park and Garden Country Wildlife Site, the estate features historic lakes, ponds and woodland, and a private residents’ circular walk where residents can see the estate’s native livestock and free roaming animals. Those exploring the estate will also be able to enjoy outstanding views of the Estuary, Flag Creek, Brightlingsea and Mersea Island.

“Just because it’s a quieter way of life doesn’t mean there’s less to do. There’s a great appetite for activity with the residents here and there are endless opportunities for water sports on the River Colne Estuary – not to mention the local beaches. The kids love the animals that roam freely on the working estate and are always keeping an eye out for the iconic white deer, famous on the parkland.” says Rhianna.

Thanks to the sale of their previous property in Colchester, Ben and Rhianna bought their St Osyth home for £565,000. The family loves the open plan design of their new home, “We’d never bought a new build property before but felt like a change, and the premium specification offered by City & Country really caught our eye. We are new-build converts.” Rhianna confesses.

“It’s all the tiny details I love, such as the care that’s gone into the design of the open plan living and kitchen area and all the space for our kids to run around in”, said Rhianna.

“Not only is the development a very short drive to the beach but it stands out from other new builds because of its intentional design. The houses aren’t grouped together in rows – we have green space left to wild in-between, which is quite a rare find on a new-build development; every house looks different. There is so much character here that I wasn’t expecting, which is why I was so easily persuaded to move here.” Rhianna adds.

Simon Vernon-Harcourt, Design & Planning Director at City & Country said: “Designing distinctive places is very important to us at City & Country. We recognise the need to create focal areas and waypoints within our developments, in this case taking inspiration from local architecture and villages along the Essex coast and incorporating nature into our design was most important.”

Shelley West, Head of Sales & Marketing at City & Country, added: “St Osyth Priory is a fantastic example of life in the natural environment. Our Essex developments are a popular choice with those looking to relocate to the coast, leaving the hustle and bustle of cities to find a tranquil, more relaxing way of life.

“The development provides a vibrant and welcoming community in a charming corner of Essex, with picturesque countryside views and accessible commuter links.”

Commenting on its coastal location, Ben said “It’s been lovely to live away from the fast pace of life in a busy town. Colchester is only 30 minutes away, I can get to work in less than an hour by car and can easily take quick shopping trips into the city, although the village itself has some lovely, unique local shops and cafes.”

“One thing I love about living in St Osyth that it is a little village unknown to many, but there’s so much history here! Everyone on the development agrees there’s something indescribable about this hidden gem of Essex, and it’s the perfect place for our family.”

St Osyth village itself has a modern community with a village school, local shops, amenities and boutique businesses, and is close to surrounding areas such as the River Colne Estuary Site of Specific Interest. Colchester is around 12 miles away, offering a strong arts and culture scene with galleries, theatres and art venues, a renowned zoo and a busy town centre. Direct trains from Colchester to London Liverpool Street take less than an hour. For travel by road, the A120, A12 and A14 connect residents to Clacton-on-Sea, Colchester, Chelmsford and beyond, including Stansted Airport and Southend Airport for international travel.

Now sold out, St Osyth Priory offers a luxury collection of three, four and five-bedroom energy efficient homes. Individually designed by in-house specialists, each home is finished to the highest specification with many featuring underfloor heating, integrated appliances and Silestone worktops in the kitchen, as well as a whole host of other luxury finishes for which the multi award-winning developer is known. City & Country is continuing to expand its Essex presence by acquiring a new parcel of land linked to its sold-out St Osyth Priory development. A 30-acre Priory Fields, St Osyth scheme comes with detailed planning consent to build a total of 190 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, sensitively designed to reflect the North Essex vernacular.