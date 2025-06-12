Family touch ‘key’ to 10 years of success, says Canterbury Dental Practice

A1 Dental is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Canterbury, Kent since being taken out by current lead dentist, Dr Somitra Banvir.

Over the past decade, Dr Banvir has built a reputation for providing outstanding patient care, crediting the practice’s small, family-run nature as the key to its continued success. Unlike larger corporate chains, A1 Dental offers a more personal approach, something that patients greatly value and which keeps them returning year-after-year.

Reflecting on the past ten years, Dr Banvir explains: “We’ve always believed that the personal touch makes all the difference.”

“When patients walk through our doors, they’re not just numbers or targets. We know them, we remember their stories, and we tailor their care accordingly.”

Dr Banvir highlights family values when celebrating his 10th year milestone of running A1 Dental Surgery in Canterbury.

This commitment to building strong, lasting relationships with patients has allowed A1 Dental to grow steadily through word of mouth and recommendations, rather than aggressive marketing.

The dental industry has changed significantly since A1 Dental first opened its doors. Treatments that were once considered specialist or cosmetic luxuries have become far more common.

Dr Banvir notes: “Ten years ago, people came mainly for routine check-ups, fillings and the occasional crown. Now, we’re seeing a huge increase in demand for teeth whitening and Invisalign braces. People are far more aware of their smiles and the options available to them.”

One of the biggest transformations has come from advances in technology, which A1 Dental has eagerly embraced.

Digital scanners and imaging now allow patients to see a visualisation of their treatment outcome before they commit to the process.

“Technology has changed the game completely,” says Banvir. “When someone is considering Invisalign, we can show them a digital simulation of how their teeth will look at the end of treatment. It’s incredibly reassuring for patients to see the likely results before they even begin.”

Despite the advancements, Dr Banvir remains convinced that technology must support, not replace, the human connection at the heart of A1 Dental.

“The technology is fantastic, but it’s our personal care, our attention to each individual patient, that truly sets us apart from the big corporates,” he explains. “We take the time to listen, to understand people’s needs and concerns. That’s something a large chain simply can’t replicate.”

As A1 Dental marks its tenth year, Dr Banvir looks forward to the future with optimism. “We’re proud of how far we’ve come, but we’re always looking for ways to improve. Our patients trust us, and that’s the greatest reward of all.”