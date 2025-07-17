Fast forward plans to move to a new home in Congleton

The Kendal at Oak Grange in Congleton, from Elan Homes

With new homes in Congleton selling fast, homeowners are being offered a speedy solution to help them sell up and move on.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elan Homes launched its Oak Grange development on Back Lane last summer. It’s quickly become a popular option with buyers who want to live in a new home that’s easy to manage, efficient to run and part of a growing new community.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to our new homes in Congleton. It’s a thriving town, with great schools and strong commuter links, attracting a mix of people already living locally and those looking to relocate. Last month alone we took eight reservations, fuelled in part by lower mortgage interest rates. Feedback is that people want the convenience of a new build – they don’t want to have to spend time and money finding contractors to carry out work that an older property is likely to need. While we’re generally selling well ahead of build, giving buyers the chance to customise their new home, we have a five-bedroom detached Kendal style property that’s ready to move into. We recognise that those considering this as their next home are likely to have a house to sell and with that in mind, we’re offering part exchange. Essentially, we’ll buy their home so they can buy one of ours and moving day could be just weeks away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A generously proportioned five-bedroom detached Kendal style property, offering 1,493 sq ft of living space, is available from £479,995.

There’s a lounge at the front, with a combined kitchen and dining room at the rear. French doors offer lots of natural light, plus direct access to the garden from this sociable space. There’s also a practical utility and convenient cloakroom on this level.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, one with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, plus the family bathroom.

As an alternative to part exchange, Elan is offering a £10,000 deposit boost on the Kendal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across Oak Grange there’s a good choice of homes available with three to five-bedrooms. Current prices start from £319,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Cairnhill with two parking spaces.

Elan’s new homes in Congleton are being built less than 10 minutes’ drive from Congleton town centre, where there’s a choice of independent, high street names and other essentials including pharmacy and supermarkets.

The homes are also in the catchment area for well-regarded schools and in a location with good commuter links via road or rail. The train station is around a 10-minute drive away, while Manchester Airport can be reached in around 30 minutes by car. The new Congleton Link Road offers easy access to the M6, with Macclesfield, Stoke-on-Trent, Northwich, Chester and Manchester all accessible by car in an hour or less.

Show homes at Oak Grange are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.

For more information about Elan’s new homes in Congleton see elan-homes.co.uk/developments/oak-grange.