Feline chatty? Expert reveals what your pet is really saying with their body language

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ever wondered if your pet really gets you? You’re not alone! A new survey by Wisdom Panel™ has shown that the majority of pet owners believe they are fluent in furry and can understand their pet’s body language.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Understanding your pet’s behaviour and communication style can reveal a lot about their needs, emotions and overall well-being. By learning to decode their unique language, from body posture to vocalisations, we can care for them more effectively and build stronger bonds.

While many owners rely on a wagging tail or purr as a main indicator of mood, Clinical Animal Behaviourist, dog trainer and author, Karen Wild, has revealed what our pets might be communicating to us through a complex set of signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whole body language is key to understanding our pets - Too often we look at one small part of their body such as their tail. Instead, their whole face, ears, head and body movements combined are all very telling. Cats use slightly different expressions but learning what to look for is a fantastic way to interact as they are communicating with us very well.

Wisdom Panel, Pet DNA Testing

A dog wagging their tail may not always be happy - Sometimes it's a sign of agitation, especially if the tail is perked up higher or curved tightly over their back. Look also for tension in their body, narrowed or staring eyes, ears sharply forward, which can all be signs that the dog is on high alert. A tail in a mid-range position with a gentle wag is typically more welcoming, and some dogs will even wag their entire bodies when they’re feeling positive. Relaxed, soft eyes and a happy panting expression can be other signs that all is well.

Rolling on back isn’t always asking for belly rubs - Some dogs are doing this because they are overwhelmed. The best way to tell is to stop petting them and pause. If the dog stands up, it's likely they weren't feeling relaxed at all. Cats may also roll onto their side or back, which we may think is a good time to stroke their tummy. However, it can be a precursor to them defending themselves by grabbing hands and clawing as they bring their feet into action.

Freezing up - Cats may often be very still, which can invite us to pet them. However, it is common for cats to 'freeze' which looks very similar and is not a happy sign. If you spot the tip of their tail twitching, it's likely the cat is not feeling relaxed at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read the whiskers! - When relaxed these will point straight out, but when stressed they can spread apart, point forward, or may tightly bunch together and flatten against the cat's face - all signs the cat is tense and needs some time to themselves.

The more we can read these signals, the more our pets can learn to trust that we really are listening and understanding them. It means the bond between us and our pets will be stronger, more positive, and reaching this mutual understanding is critical to their welfare.

The survey also revealed that for those struggling to understand their pet, over 1 in 10 (15%) have visited an animal expert to decipher their body language while a quarter (26%) have looked for answers online.

Although 58% of pet owners aren't aware of DNA testing, this is a great way to gain a deeper understanding of your pet. To date, more than 4.5 million pet parents and 7,000 veterinarians globally have trusted Wisdom Panel to elevate their pet care with their DNA testing kits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wisdom Panel™ Premium Kit, RRP £139.99, screens for 365+ breeds, 260+ genetic health conditions, 50+ physical traits, 15 behavioural predispositions and helps to identify any relatives, allowing owners to understand their pet as the individual that they are.

Just collect a quick 15 second swab of the inside of your pet’s cheek and place the swab in the pre-paid envelope included in your kit. 2-3 weeks later your results will be available!

For more information about the Wisdom Panel™ range for dogs and cats, visit www.wisdompanel.com.