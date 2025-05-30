First-time buyer event in Widnes

SPIRING homeowners now have an opportunity to take their first step onto the property ladder at an exclusive event at Abbey Vale next weekend (Saturday 7th June).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed specifically for first-time buyers, this event will showcase stunning new homes available at Abbey Vale on South Lane that are ideal for first time buyers for outright sale or via the First Homes scheme which is available to buyers who meet a set of criteria. Homes under this scheme are available to buy for 30% less than its market value, making home ownership more accessible than ever.

The event will provide attendees with expert advice, exclusive insights into available properties, and guidance on how to secure their dream home either through outright sale or through the First Homes scheme. With affordability at the heart of this initiative, it aims to remove barriers and support buyers in making one of the most important investments of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospect Homes’ head of sales, Samantha Palin, said: “For those who are from the Widnes area, the First Homes government scheme is designed to help them, and key workers, onto the property ladder, by offering homes at a discount of 30% compared to the market price. The discount will apply to the home forever, meaning that generations of new buyers and the local community will continue to benefit every time the property is sold.

1. The Whalley show home at Abbey Vale, where Prospect is hosting a first-time buyer event

“Home buyers need to hit a strict set of criteria to be considered for the scheme including being a first-time buyer and not having a household income exceeding £80,000 a year but our financial advisors can check customers qualify for the scheme at the event.”

The other criteria are:

The maximum price at which the property can be sold for is capped at £250,000 in England.

A First Home should be the buyers only home and a purchaser will need to use a mortgage or home purchase plan for at least 50% of the purchase price of the home.

Local connections and/or key worker status is as determined by the relevant local authority.

Buyers will need to meet any additional local eligibility criteria (if any) set out by the local authority.

The First Homes scheme is available on the three-bedroom semi-detached Aughton. This property has a kitchen and dining area at the front of the home with a lounge with French doors into the garden. There is also a cloakroom. Upstairs the main bedroom has an ensuite shower room and the further bedrooms share a bathroom.

For house hunters who don’t meet the criteria for the First Homes scheme, but are on the hunt for their first home, there is the three-bedroom Newton that is priced from £315,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Show homes at the development are examples of the three-bedroom detached Croston and four-bedroom detached Whalley house types and visitors will be able to get a feel for the high build quality of a Prospect home.

Homeowners can learn more about the First Homes scheme by visiting Abbey Vale, South Lane, Widnes, WA8 3UB on June 7th from 10am to 5pm.

For more information about Abbey Vale, visit Prospect’s website at www.prospecthomes.co.uk/abbey-vale.