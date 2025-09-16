Five year-old Tavistock Squirrel Scout conquers Ben Nevis

Fletcher, a proud member of the 1st Tavistock Squirrel Scouts, climbed Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the UK and reached the 1,345 metre (4,413 feet) summit entirely under his own steam - completing the round-trip hike with his mum and dad in just one day.

While many children spent their summer break relaxing, five-year-old Fletcher from Tavistock took on a challenge that would test even the most seasoned hikers.

Fletcher reached the summit by 11:30am after a tough five-hour climb. The path was steep and at times treacherous, with narrow ledges and loose stones, but Fletcher pressed on with determination, listening carefully to his parents’ safety instructions and staying focused on his goal. Many local Scout leaders calling it one of the most impressive displays of resilience they’ve seen from someone so young.

Midway through the climb, Fletcher took a short break by a waterfall where he was given the option to turn back. He chose to keep going - motivated by the desire to see what the world looked like from the top.

Fletcher and Mum

As a Squirrel Scout, Fletcher is no stranger to the outdoors. He regularly explores and takes part in adventures that have helped him build confidence. This early exposure to outdoor skills and teamwork played a big role in preparing him mentally and physically for the climb. Once he reached the summit, Fletcher proudly put on his Squirrel jumper and neckerchief for a photo to show his leader and friends.

Squirrel Scout Fletcher said: “Halfway up, I had a sit down at a waterfall. Mummy and daddy asked if I wanted to carry on, and I said yes - I wanted to see the top and feel like I was on top of the world!”

Hayley, Acorn Squirrel Leader said: “We’re all so proud of Fletcher - what he’s done is just amazing. It’s a huge challenge for anyone, let alone someone who’s only five! The determination and resilience he showed is something really special. He’s an absolute star!”

Fletcher’s story showcases the potential of Scouting, even at Squirrels - the youngest level. His climb is more than just a summer holiday story - it’s a reminder of what young children can achieve with the right support, spirit, and sense of adventure.