Flintshire-based North Wales Roller Derby given “a huge lifeline” thanks to Cash4Clubs funding

The North Wales Roller Derby team ready for a match

A Flintshire-based Roller Derby club has won vital funding to hire a centre for the growing sport to host future tournaments and pay for specialised coaches.

North Wales Roller Derby will use the key £2,000 grant to subsidise fees for its members – some of whom have been hit by the cost-of-living crisis – as well as pay for the rental of a sports hall and cover the cost of tutors.

Organisers say the grant – from Flutter’s Cash4Clubs scheme - will allow its women’s team to thrive and stay affordable to its members, who rely on the club as a vital social outlet.

The club aim is to host a tournament in November for other clubs in the UK at the niche sport, which is a roller-skating contact sport played on an oval track by two teams of five skaters.

The North Wales Roller Derby team ready to roll ahead of a big encounter

Treasurer and director Rachel Alexander said: “This funding is the first grant of any kind we have ever received - it is so brilliant. We formed around 10 years ago and Covid was a real struggle for us - we were barely able to stay alive. Lots of other groups like ours couldn’t carry on.

“But this funding helps us continue to get on a good financial footing.

“This money is a lifeline. It allows us to keep subs affordable for people who are dealing with the cost of living. It allows us to hire the sports hall for many months ahead. It’s wonderful.”

North Wales Roller Derby was set up around 10 years ago and offers a social outlet to more than 100 women in the North Wales area.

The North Wales Roller Derby side line up post match

The club, which holds twice weekly sessions at a facility at Flint High School, recently welcomed a visit from England Roller Derby star, ‘Miss Tea Maven’.

Rachel said: “Our members really value having people like Miss Tea Maven down. We want to do that more and host a big tournament in November so we can showcase our sport. This funding will allow us to do that.”

Flutter UKI funds Cash4Clubs and has selected 200 winners from across the country as recipients of £2,000 worth of funding to help drive participation in sports and wellbeing, improve facilities and run coaching programmes.

Since the Cash4Clubs initiative was launched in 2008, nearly £6.5 million has been invested into community sports by Flutter UKI.

Later this year, applications for the next year’s round of grant funding will open and clubs from North Wales are encouraged to apply.

Last year, over 40,000 people across 50 different sports benefitted from the Cash4Clubs fund. Almost 85 per cent of those clubs funded were from lower socio-economic groups.

Other clubs in North Wales to have received vital grants from the Flutter Cash4Clubs funding initiative are Street Football Wales, CPD Gronant and Boccia North Wales.

Flutter UKI CEO Kevin Harrington, said: “The Cash4Clubs initiative is a key part of our group’s global commitment to improve the lives of 10 million people in the communities where we operate by 2030 as part of our Positive Impact Plan. Community clubs are the bedrock of sport in the UK and Ireland, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help these smaller organisations continue to make a big difference to people’s lives.

“Last year we doubled our funding from £200,000 to £400,000 after receiving so many applications. The number of clubs needing financial assistance continues to grow, which indicates the real value these grants have for local grassroots organisations, many of which are existing on a shoestring.”