Food envy: Bromsgrove care home wins big at national awards

A Bromsgrove care home is celebrating after being honoured at the prestigious Care Home Awards 2025.

Care UK’s Chandler Court, on Recreation Road, was named ‘best for nutrition, food and dining’ – a category that honours outstanding catering standards across the UK care sector.

The Care Home Awards recognise excellence and innovation in care home management, operations and resident experience. Judges praised Chandler Court for creating a vibrant and inclusive dining culture where residents are supported to lead fulfilling lives through food and nutrition.

At the heart of this success is Head Chef Alex Millichamp, who joined Care UK in 2019 and stepped into his current role last year. Under Alex’s leadership, Chandler Court’s dining team has introduced a variety of resident-led initiatives designed to make mealtimes both enjoyable and meaningful.

Alex said: “Whether we’re cooking up comforting classics or baking cakes for afternoon tea, we always aim to support residents’ health and wellbeing through great dining. I’m so pleased by this award; it’s a real honour.”

From themed dinners and special occasion cakes to creative adaptations of modified meals, Chandler Court places dignity, personal choice and inclusion at the centre of every plate.

Residents are involved in designing the seasonal menus, and every new arrival meets with Alex shortly after moving in to discuss their favourite foods and dietary needs – a personal touch that’s embedded into their care plan.

One standout initiative is ‘Chandler Chow’, a takeaway-style experience inspired by resident feedback. Residents place orders from a fun, restaurant-style menu, with meals delivered to their rooms by team members in uniforms on a branded bicycle – often including the Home Manager. The idea was such a hit that it’s now a regular feature, with several favourite dishes becoming menu staples.

Doughie Hubble said: "I enjoy living at Chandler Court. There are always a variety of meals to choose from, and if you don't like what is on the menu the chef is always happy to make me something else."

Lilly Dahms, Home Manager at Chandler Court, added: “We are thrilled to have been named the best care home for nutrition, food and dining at the Care Home Awards 2025, recognising our resident-centred approach to care.

“Chandler Chow is just one example of how we bring fun and creativity to the everyday. I'm thrilled that Chandler Court has been recognised for the positive impact on residents' health and wellbeing, and our award will take pride of place in our home.”

Chandler Court is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable its residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, pub and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

