Foodbank welcomes donations from nearby housing association

Platform Home Ownership recently marked World Food Day with a donation of items and household supplies worth over £350, to a charity in Cheltenham.

North Cotswold Foodbank received the donation of food and essentials from the leading housing association, who have a new homes development coming soon to the nearby village of Bishops Cleeve.

Food items donated included tinned and packaged goods like sweetcorn, carrots, and meatballs, pasta sauce, UHT milk, rice and pasta.

The donation of items will help many families in a time of need while many across the country are struggling, and is in keeping with Platform’s commitment to look after the communities it provides homes for.

Platform representatives dropping off the donation at North Cotswold Foodbank (Pictured left to right: Shirley Elliott, Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform, Kevin Carden, Project Manager at North Cotswold Foodbank, Hannah Harding, Sales Consultant at Platform, Dean Snuggs and Paul Fisher)

Kevin Carden at North Cotswold Foodbank, said: “We’re very grateful to Platfrom for thinking of us and providing us and the people of Cheltenham with this generous donation, which will go a long way to ensuring that those who are less fortunate are supported while they’re struggling.

“It’s great for local businesses and those working in the area to give something back to the community, so to receive such a charitable donation is a pleasure.”

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform Home Ownership, said: “Here at Platform, we are passionate about giving back to the communities we serve, and hope to support the North Cotswold Foodbank again in the future, along with other local charities and organisations.

“Through this donation, we hope to support families in the local area and further integrate ourselves into the community that we’re going to be a part of through our new Cleeve Gardens development.”

After a donation to Samaritans Cheltenham in July, this marks the second recent charitable donation attached to Platform’s new Cleeve Gardens development, which will be consist of two-, three-, and four-bed Shared Ownership homes in the peaceful village of Bishops Cleeve.

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

Situated just off the A435 at the tip of the Cotswolds, the Cleeve Gardens development will assist with meeting the demand for affordable housing in the Bishop’s Cleeve area, with the first homes on the development anticipated to be ready Spring 2025.

For further details on Cleeve Gardens, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/bishops-cleeve-cheltenham.

For more information on North Cotswold Foodbank, please visit https://northcotswold.foodbank.org.uk/.