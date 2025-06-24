Foresters Friendly Society Launches 2025/26 Annual Charity Appeal In Support Of Alzheimer's Society

Foresters Friendly Society Supporting Alzheimer's Society

Foresters Friendly Society has officially launched its 2025/2026 Annual Charity Appeal, announcing that this year’s fundraising efforts will support Alzheimer’s Society, the UK’s leading dementia charity.

Each year, the Society’s President selects a charity that holds personal significance. For the 2025/26 appeal, Alzheimer’s Society has been chosen in recognition of its essential work in providing support for people affected by dementia, campaigning for change, and funding life-changing research.

“Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer, and its impact can be devastating for individuals and families,” said the Society’s President, Gail Lancaster. “By supporting Alzheimer’s Society, we aim to raise vital funds and awareness to help those facing this heartbreaking condition, and to contribute to research efforts that bring hope for the future.”

There are currently around one million people in the UK living with dementia, and one in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime.

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity and the only one that combines support services, advocacy, and scientific research to tackle the challenges of dementia head-on. Funds raised by Foresters members throughout the year will go directly towards this mission, helping to support people living with and affected by dementia.

The Society anticipates strong participation from its members nationwide, who will organise and take part in a variety of fundraising initiatives and community events.

Foresters Friendly Society invites everyone to join the cause and make a difference. To learn more about the charity appeal and how to support Alzheimer’s Society, visit:

www.forestersfriendlysociety.co.uk/membership/our-annual-charity-appeal