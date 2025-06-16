Former Conservative MP lan Liddell-Grainger appointed chairman of Sovereign Strategy

Ian Liddell-Grainger, Jonothon Donnelly and Paul Hutton

A new era of strategic leadership

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A leading public affairs and strategic advisory firm serving clients across the UK and internationally, proudly announces the appointment of lan Liddell-Grainger, a former senior member of the house of comments, as Chairman.

This pivotal leadership move signals a bold new chapter for the company as it strengthens its position in an increasingly complex global environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

lan Liddell-Grainger, a descendant of Queen Victoria and third cousin to Charles 3rd, brings over two decades of distinguished political service and governance expertise to Sovereign Strategy.

As the former Conservative Member of Parliament for Bridgwater and West Somerset (2001-2024), Liddell-Grainger has held key roles on influential parliamentary committees and led major initiatives within the Council of Europe and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. His in-depth experience in energy policy, taxation, international development, and strategic leadership will be instrumental in shaping Sovereign Strategy's future direction.

"I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed as the new Chair of Sovereign Strategy and pay tribute to the work of my predecessor, Alan Donnelly," said lan Liddell-Grainger. "Alan has built Sovereign into a highly respected and influential organisation.

"I look forward to taking the company from strength to strength, working closely with our existing clients and building new relationships to help organisations achieve their goals in today's dynamic global landscape."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liddell-Grainger's appointment is particularly significant for organisations seeking guidance through the evolving landscape of public policy, regulation, and international affairs. With a career marked by advocacy on critical issues such as energy infrastructure, rural development, and economic growth, he is uniquely positioned to steer Sovereign Strategy's clients through both risk and opportunity.

"lan's leadership and reputation for strategic thinking are exactly what Sovereign Strategy needs as we enter our next phase of growth," said Jonothon Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer. "His deep understanding of the political environment and ability to forge consensus will be invaluable to our clients navigating today's challenges."

During his parliamentary tenure, Liddell-Grainger chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Groups on Energy Studies, Nuclear Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Dyslexia, and Tax, and served on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee. His international perspective is further enriched by his leadership within the European Conservatives Group at the Council of Europe.

Sovereign Strategy's enhanced leadership team, including the recent appointment of Paul Hutton as Chief Marketing Officer, reflects the company's commitment to delivering integrated, intelligence-led public affairs and communications solutions for organisations operating in volatile markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Donnelly - the Founder and chairman of Sovereign Strategy has announced after 25 years he is leaving his role as chairman and will be focusing on his global diplomacy work in the Gulf Region and his chairmanship of the G20-G7 Health and Development Partnership.

“Sovereign has a strong brand and has delivered valuable outcomes for its clients over the years. The new leadership team have a clear business strategy which I’m confident will take the business forward in a new direction “

Alan serves as the non-executive chair of GibDock and a director of the AI entertainment platform - Hey Bulldog .

About Sovereign Strategy

Sovereign Strategy is a trusted provider of public affairs and strategic communications advisory services, supporting leading organisations across the UK and internationally. With a 25-year legacy of excellence, Sovereign Strategy empowers clients to shape policy, manage reputation, and achieve their objectives in a fast-changing world.