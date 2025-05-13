Former WBC Frank Bruno tells Ryan Swain how he feared for his own life at Dereham show

By Samantha Cook
Contributor
13th May 2025, 9:53am
Frank Bruno hosted a fundraising event at Dereham Memorial Hall last Saturday night to benefit the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service and Jesse’s Anchor, a charity dedicated to supporting children with cancer.

The 63-year-old boxing legend shared insights from his personal and professional life during a conversation with TV and Radio Presenter Ryan Swain, captivating the live audience with his experiences.

Bruno's boxing career spanned from 1982 to 1996, during which he achieved an impressive record of 40 wins out of 45 professional fights, including 38 knockouts. Notably, he claimed the WBC heavyweight title from Oliver McCall at Wembley Stadium in 1995, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Beyond the ring, Bruno has become a prominent advocate for mental health awareness, particularly after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder

In 2017, he established The Frank Bruno Foundation to assist young individuals facing mental health challenges.

During his discussion with Swain, Bruno candidly shared his recent health scare that occurred during a long-haul flight in March, where he fell ill shortly after take-off from Heathrow.

This incident necessitated a wheelchair for his exit from the aircraft and led to hospitalisation in Doha, where he received treatment for a virus, ultimately resulting in the rescheduling of the event in Dereham.

He told Ryan Swain that he feared for his own life when it was happening. The audience were captivated by Franks stories and came out to raise funds and awareness making the event a huge success for the chosen charities which were Jesse's Anchor and NARS.

