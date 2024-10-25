Forth Valley Chorus Takes the Stage Again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This time last year, Edinburgh-based Forth Valley Chorus was making history - they finished 6th in the annual Sweet Adelines International Barbershop competition in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the highest place a UK chorus has ever achieved, competing against choruses from US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Sweden and has gained them an international following.

In May they won gold at their regional competition in Sheffield and are now looking ahead to the next big challenge - their 9th visit to an international competition, in Columbus, Ohio, October 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now though, the 100-strong womens a cappella chorus are preparing to share their joyful sound and sparkling performance with their home crowd.

Semi-finals set in Louisville, Kentucky

Forth Valley Chorus will host a concert on the 9th November at St Cuthbert’s Parish Church to showcase their varied repertoire, including their medal-winning competition sets, with proceeds from the 2 shows (2.30pm matinee & 7.30pm evening) going towards their international fundraising efforts.

Expect a captivating mix of barbershop, pop, soul and jazz - there is something for everyone!

For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website https://forthvalleychorus.org or Eventbrite.