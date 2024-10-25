Forth Valley Chorus Takes the Stage Again
This is the highest place a UK chorus has ever achieved, competing against choruses from US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Sweden and has gained them an international following.
In May they won gold at their regional competition in Sheffield and are now looking ahead to the next big challenge - their 9th visit to an international competition, in Columbus, Ohio, October 2025.
For now though, the 100-strong womens a cappella chorus are preparing to share their joyful sound and sparkling performance with their home crowd.
Forth Valley Chorus will host a concert on the 9th November at St Cuthbert’s Parish Church to showcase their varied repertoire, including their medal-winning competition sets, with proceeds from the 2 shows (2.30pm matinee & 7.30pm evening) going towards their international fundraising efforts.
Expect a captivating mix of barbershop, pop, soul and jazz - there is something for everyone!
For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website https://forthvalleychorus.org or Eventbrite.