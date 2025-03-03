Four in ten paw-rents worry about their dog's mental health, with three-quarters believing their pooch suffers from stress and anxiety

Researchers polled the nation’s dog owners and discovered, as many as four in ten (41 percent) worry about their pup’s mental health, while 70 percent say their four-legged friend suffers from bouts of stress and anxiety.

And over half (56 percent) have go-to ways to deal with their pet’s low moods, with special treats (68 percent), a longer than usual walk in the park (48 percent), extra belly rubs (48 percent) and snuggling up on the sofa together (46 percent) the main remedies.

One in three (29 percent) take their anxious pup out on a special “sniff” walk when they’re feeling down, which is proven to help relax and calm dogs, according to experts.

Playing relaxing music on the radio (24 percent), a new soft toy (23 percent), a trip to the beach (15 percent), a scoop of doggy-friendly ice cream (10 percent) and playdates with their canine friends (nine percent) are also on the agenda for dogs that are down in the dumps, according to the research from Adaptil.

Nathalie Ingham, Canine Behaviourist and Training Manager at Battersea, comments on the research: “As a nation of animal lovers our pets are seen as part of the family, so it can be worrying for an owner to see their dog showing anxious behaviours.

“However, while many dogs can experience these behaviours, with the right combination of training and support, owners can help their pets to overcome their fears and feel more confident and relaxed.

“It’s important to understand the root cause of your pet’s anxieties to work out what’s best for them, whether that’s putting together a dedicated training plan or setting up a cosy, quiet space and using calming products to help them feel more relaxed.

“We have plenty of helpful advice on the Battersea website to help owners with their own pets, as well as a dedicated Behaviour Advice Line to offer personalised support to those who need us.”

More than half (56 percent) of the nation's dog owners say they can tell immediately if their pooch is feeling stressed or having a bad day, with the main signs including an increase in barking (44 percent), having a low or tucked tail (42 percent), pacing around (34 percent) or trembling (29 percent).

It’s no surprise that the nation’s dog owners end up feeling worried (60 percent) and concerned (55 percent) about their pet’s wellbeing, with almost a third (31 percent) admitting it makes them suffer from anxiety themselves.

Jimmy Bratley, Vet Advisor at Adaptil, which commissioned the research to mark Pet Anxiety Month, said: “It’s evident how many dog owners worry about their pets experiencing low mood and anxiety.

“However, awareness of available solutions remains low. That’s why this month is so important to us—we are committed to raising awareness about pet anxiety, helping owners support their dogs' well-being, and giving our pets a voice."

Despite almost half (46 percent) agreeing there is more awareness around dogs and their mental well being now, half (49 percent) say they feel judged by others when they mention they are worried about how their pet is feeling.

One in ten (11 percent) say they constantly feel judged for caring about their pet’s mental health.

WAYS BRITISH DOG OWNERS DEAL WITH PET ANXIETY…

Spending lots of time together - 69%

Giving them a special treat - 68%

Taking them on a long walk in the park - 48%

Extra belly rubs - 48%

Getting cosy on the sofa together - 46%

Extra scratches - 32%

Letting them snooze on your bed - 29%

Giving them a tasty chew as an after-dinner treat - 29%

Taking them on a sniff walk - 28%

Playing relaxing music on the radio - 24%

Treating them to a soft toy - 23%

Going on an adventure together - 17%

Taking them to the beach - 15%

Buying them dog-friendly ice cream - 10%

Arranging playdates with their doggy friends - 9%