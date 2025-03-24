Franchise association members dominate awards event

Winners of the EFT100 for 2025

British Franchise Association (BFA) members swept the board recently, winning 10 out of the 11 awards at the prestigious EF100 Awards.

At this year’s annual event, held at the Leonardo Royal St. Paul’s in London, BFA franchise members walked off with the majority of the awards, highlighting the industry-leading standards of association members.

Launched in 2017, the Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100) is an annual league table that celebrates the best of the UK's franchisors. Judges score brands on growth, innovation and excellence. Entries are judged by a panel of industry professionals and the event is supported by major sponsors including HSBC UK Bank plc.

Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the BFA said: “What an absolute triumph for BFA members at the EF100 this year. Name, after name, after name was called and we knew them all; it just underlines how utterly professional and exceptional our members are, and we could not be more proud of them.

"Our remit at the BFA is to constantly raise the standards in franchising in the UK, which we do through our initial audit of the brands, our extensive ongoing educational events and the brand’s commitment to upholding our code of ethics.

"It is our standards that set BFA franchisors apart from the competition and we thank each and every one of them for being such great examples of successful and professional, business format franchising.”

The BFA brands that won awards at the 2025 EF100 were:

HSBC Exceptional Performance of the Year Award: Right at Home

Worldpay Emerging Franchisor of the Year Award: Walfinch

Businesses For Sale.com Innovation of the Year Award: Home Instead

Natalia Shvarts Community Builder of the Year Award: Banana Moon Day Nursery

AdSmart from Sky Sustainability of the Year Award: Dyno-Rod

Knights PLC Diversity and Inclusion of the Year Award: Conexus Tuition

Elite Franchise Top Supplier Award: Atlas Mapping

Rising Star of the Year: Greensleeves Lawn Care

People’s Choice Award: MOLLY MAID .

. EF100 No.1 Winner 2025: Snap-on Tools

Jodie Marsh, commercial director at Elite Franchise, said: “We’re incredibly proud that 10 out of our 11 winners at the EF100 Awards were members of the BFA. Their success is a true reflection of the professionalism, dedication, and high standards that BFA members uphold.

"Together, they are not only driving excellence within their own networks but also helping to raise the bar for the entire British franchising industry.”