Frasers Property UK secures Intuitive, global pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, at Winnersh Triangle

21,000 sq ft of office space in Building 710 for Intuitive’s new training and office facilities for the UK and Ireland New occupier is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, joining a growing community of global technology, data and science businesses at Winnersh Triangle.

Frasers Property UK has leased a 21,000 sq. ft. facility to Intuitive at Winnersh Triangle, Reading, in the largest letting at the business park in recent years.

Building 710 will become the company’s headquarters and training centre in the UK and Ireland later this year, representing a major investment in the region.

Intuitive is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and is known for its technologies such as the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion Endoluminal System. Their expansion in the market will enable Intuitive to provide increased technology training to surgeons and care teams, allowing more patients to benefit from minimally invasive care.

Sarah Taylor, Senior Asset Manager at Frasers Property UK said: "We’re really excited to be welcoming Intuitive to Winnersh Triangle this year. The company will join a growing community of vibrant global technology, data and science businesses across the business park.

"The successful leasing with Intuitive at Winnersh Triangle is testament to our efforts in bringing high-quality and vibrant space to the market, which is designed to enhance daily life and allow our occupiers to grow and flourish."

David Marante, Vice President of Intuitive UK & Ireland, said: “Our move to Winnersh Triangle will represent a transformational moment for Intuitive in the UK and Ireland. Expanding access to our da Vinci and Ion technology training will help more clinicians and care teams to improve patient outcomes, increase productivity, and potentially lower the total cost to treat, through minimally invasive care.”

Winnersh Triangle is owned and managed by Frasers Property UK, who was recently awarded ‘Commercial Landlord of the Year’ at the Thames Valley Property Awards 2024. The park is a 1.5 million sf mixed-use business park with a wide variety of workspaces that caters to different organisational needs, including Grade A offices for major HQs, to start-up office suites. The business park is home to a diverse portfolio of companies from the technology, data and science sectors.

The park has consistently been recognised and awarded for its commitment to enhancing the well-being of occupiers; with its 90 acres of green open spaces and healthy events programmes including bootcamps, yoga, meditation and chair massage making it an attractive space for occupiers looking to improve the health and well-being of its people.

Frasers Property UK is represented by CBRE & Hollis Hockley and Intuitive by JLL.