Fraud expert shares the scams consumers need to watch out for this Christmas

As online shopping habits increase ahead of December 25th, fraudsters are taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers in a number of sophisticated scams, ranging from fake websites to gift card fraud.

Jessica Hampson, CEO of CEL Solicitors, a firm specialising in fraud cases, urges people to remain vigilant while making their holiday purchases.

She said: "Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, especially around the festive period when people are often too busy to notice red flags. We advise consumers to be particularly cautious of deals that seem too good to be true or unsolicited emails claiming issues with deliveries."

One of the key scams to watch out for is postal scams. During the busy Christmas period, it’s common for people to receive emails or text messages claiming to be from delivery services. These fraudulent messages often tell recipients that a parcel is waiting, but a small fee must be paid before it can be delivered. Once the payment is made, the scammer either takes the money or gains access to personal and financial information.

Gift card fraud is another widespread tactic. Fraudsters may pose as friends or family members and request gift cards for popular stores as a quick and easy present solution. They ask for the card numbers and pins, gaining access to the victim’s money.

“Always verify any request for gift cards directly with the person asking before taking any action,” says Hampson.

Fake websites often pop up during the holiday season, too, offering high-demand products at incredibly low prices. These websites are designed to mimic legitimate retailers, tricking people into purchasing goods that never arrive.

“Double-check website URLs and only purchase from well-known, reputable retailers,” says Hampson. “Always think twice - and if something feels too good to be true, it usually is.”

A more recent and costly threat is ticket scams. In 2023, over £6.7 million was lost to fraudsters selling fake tickets for concerts and sporting events. Scammers often target consumers through unsolicited emails or texts, offering tickets at attractive prices but avoiding verified ticket platforms. They commonly request payment via bank transfer instead of secure methods.

“Never send money through bank transfer when buying tickets," Hampson warns. "Always use a secure payment method and buy directly from trusted retailers. Fraudsters know people are desperate for tickets to popular events and will exploit this.”

While CEL Solicitors only handles cases where more than £3,000 has been lost, Hampson warns that these scams can quickly add up, and even smaller losses should be reported to Action Fraud.

“Christmas should be a time of joy, not stress. By staying aware and cautious, we can help prevent falling victim to these scams," she adds.

If you suspect you have been a victim of a scam, notify your bank immediately and contact Action Fraud to report the scam.