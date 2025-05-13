Free Dementia Awareness Day at Speedwell Court on 30th May promises interactive experience and expert advice for carers and professionals

Sessions will be delivered by experts in the field

Speedwell Court, a dementia-friendly care home for older people in Southampton, run by the charity Abbeyfield Living Society (ALS), will host a Dementia Awareness Day on Friday 30th May, 10am-4pm.

The event, which will include breakfast and lunch, is free to attend for anyone who cares for, supports, or works with people living with dementia and other cognitive impairments.

With expert speakers from ALS, the NHS and Southampton University, the Dementia Awareness Day promises to offer, through a series of workshops and seminars, a wealth of insight, useful tips and information about dementia.

Following breakfast, Ewa Sojka, Speedwell Court’s Deputy Manager, will give a personal reflection on caring for people with dementia and how she deals with the challenges she faces in her line of work.

Attendees will take part in interactive discussions around dementia

Research nurse Leanne Cunningham, from NHS-run Hampshire and Isle of Wight (HIOW) Healthcare, will then present an overview of the Memory Assessment & Research Centre (MARC), an award-winning organisation that helps to better diagnose, treat, and help people live well with dementia.

Leanne will be followed by Delphine Boche, Professor of Neuroimmunopathology at the University of Southampton, who will deliver a session on neuroimmunology (the study of the interaction between the nervous and immune systems) and neurodegeneration (the process leading to dementia and other neurological disorders).

The lunch break will offer the opportunity for attendees to connect with organisations from the local area who offer a range of services to people affected by dementia and their carers, including Speedwell Court.

After lunch there is an interactive session run by the ALS team, a simulation workshop, enabling attendees to step into the shoes of someone living with dementia and experience the challenges they face in everyday life.

You are invited to attend Speedwell Court's free Dementia Awareness Day

For those who would prefer something else, Beth Lawrence, the Clinical Lead Admiral Nurse from HIOW Healthcare, will discuss her work as a lead dementia nurse in the community.

The day will conclude with Val Down, who will deliver a presentation on Dementia Friends, a programme run by Alzheimer’s Society, and how one can support people with dementia in their local community by becoming a Dementia Friend.

By attending Speedwell Court’s Dementia Awareness Day, carers and family members of people living with dementia will learn how to better help them to live a full life and to retain a degree of independence as their condition develops, and about local services available to support them in their community. Professionals working in the field will also be able to develop a deeper understanding of what their clients go through and explore how they can enhance their services.

Speedwell Court holds frequent Dementia Awareness Days, each offering sessions on different topics delivered by distinguished experts, and run alongside their ongoing successful monthly community lunch club for people living with dementia and their carers.

The home’s Customer Relations Manager, Justine Owen, said, “The upcoming Dementia Awareness Day on 30th May will ensure that Speedwell Court remains at the forefront of dementia care and support in Hampshire.

“I am excited to make the community aware that we are keen to share the knowledge and insight around dementia that we and others have with local professionals, as well as those who have friends and family affected by the condition.

“This event provides a great opportunity to learn from each other.”

Those wishing to book their free place at the Dementia Awareness Day on 30th May should call Speedwell Court on 02382 356990, or email [email protected]