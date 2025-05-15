FREE ‘Live-Build’ event announced in Cornwall

Self-builders, home renovators, and those curious about timber frame building are invited to a unique Live Build event this May, Carpenter Oak has announced. Taking place on Saturday, 31st May 2025 near Falmouth, Cornwall, the exclusive and free to attend event offers the chance to see a timber frame build up close, whilst gaining invaluable insights from industry experts.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is the first of its kind to be hosted by Carpenter Oak, the UK’s leading designers and makers of timber frame buildings.

Gaining national recognition for their award-winning projects and featured by the likes of Channel 4’s Grand Designs, everything Carpenter Oak craft is bespoke – from one-of-a-kind timber frames to complex architectural structures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This free event offers the opportunity to witness the behind-the-scenes craftsmanship of a timber frame project as it takes shape.

Carpenter Oak live build event

Helping self-builders turn their dreams into a reality for almost four decades, whether you’re still gathering inspiration or already working on your project, this is an unmissable opportunity to see a timber frame being assembled on site, learn from industry experts, and gain practical takeaways.

Managing Director at Carpenter Oak, Luke Copley-Wilkins, said: “We’re excited to be hosting our very first Live Build event in Cornwall. The event provides a unique and rare opportunity to stand inside a timber frame project mid-build and get an understanding of how all the elements come together. Hosting this in Cornwall is extra special for us, given our Framing Yard is based in the South West, in Devon. A first for us, we’re looking forward to meeting visitors, sharing expertise and putting the spotlight on a local Cornish timber frame project.”

What to expect when signing up to the free Live Build event

Inviting self-builders and architects to a live build for one day only, attendees will be given a 1-hour tour with Dan Wilson, Design & Project Consultant at Carpenter Oak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carpenter Oak Live-Build

You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at what’s involved in an oak framed build - with technical details shared in a digestible way for even the most novice of self-builders.

The Cornish project brief is to create an annex to allow for multigenerational living within the existing farmhouse home of a local couple, Falmouth couple. With an L-shaped wrap around veranda planned, the couple's vision is to create a courtyard reminiscent of a farmstead.

Event highlights

Location: Falmouth, Cornwall (Full address provided upon registration)

Date: Saturday, 31st May 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM (hourly slots, with the last tour at 3:30 PM)

Entry: FREE

What to expect

A guided, one-hour tour of the live site led by Carpenter Oak’s Design & Project Consultant, Dan Wilson and Project Manager, Tom West.

of the live site led by Carpenter Oak’s Design & Project Consultant, Dan Wilson and Project Manager, Tom West. See the build up close and explore the framework, details, and craftsmanship first-hand

and explore the framework, details, and craftsmanship first-hand Ask the experts as theteam will be on hand to answer your questions andprovide tailored advice

Register your interest

This is a free event, but spaces are limited. To secure your spot and preferred tour time, sign up via the Carpenter Oak website, https://carpenteroak.com/events/event-formor alternatively, please get in touch with them directly on 01803 732900.