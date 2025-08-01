Friends for Leisure launches ‘30 for 30’ campaign to mark milestone year

30 for 30 logo

Friends for Leisure, a Cheshire East charity supporting disabled children and young people, has announced the launch of its ’30 for 30’ fundraising campaign to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends for Leisure is appealing for 30 local businesses to each donate £1,000 with the goal of raising £30,000 to support the vital work it provides for children and young people with disabilities across the region.

Charity Manager, Gillian Jones, commented: “2025 marks a significant milestone for Friends for Leisure. Providing support and care for so many children for the past three decades is something we’re all very proud of, and we want to continue this incredible work long into the future. We are looking for local businesses to help us give disabled children and young people across Cheshire East access to the friendships they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally founded by a group of parents in Macclesfield who wanted to provide friendship and leisure opportunities for their disabled children, the charity now has one full-time, six part-time and five casual members of staff and is supported by a network of up to 100 volunteers. Providing activities during term time and school holidays, the charity aims to reduce loneliness, improve confidence and independence and offer a place for children to make friends and have fun.

“Away from school, children with disabilities can often be cut off from vital support networks and friendship groups; at Friends for Leisure our goal is to bridge that gap. As a charity we rely on private donations and fundraising. This money doesn’t just help fund our events; it gives parents peace of mind that their children are safe and happy. I am encouraging local businesses to support us and see the difference we can make to these children’s lives together.” Gillian added.

Any company that signs up for Friends for Leisure’s ‘30 for 30’ campaign will be given a special certificate to acknowledge their support and an invitation to the charity’s anniversary fun day in Congleton on October 4th.

If you’re interested in finding out more about Friends for Leisure and their campaign, visit friendsforleisure.org.uk.