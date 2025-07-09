Friends of the Elderly’s Colchester Care Home Hosts Free Community Memory Lane Event to Celebrate its 45th Anniversary

Friends of the Elderly's Colchester-Based Care Home, New Copford Place

At New Copford Place, the Colchester-based residential care home run by charity Friends of the Elderly, which is celebrating its 120th Anniversary this year, the care team created a stunning Memory Lane Experience to celebrate its 45th Anniversary.

“We wanted to do something special for the care home’s anniversary, which the residents, the families and friends and our local community would find fun, interesting and a bit different,”said Chelsey Leather, the Activities Coordinator at New Copford Place. “We thought that our very own Memory Lane Experience would be not only informative, but a good reminiscing experience for the residents as well.”

The Memory Lane Experience transported visitors back to 1980 and residents, along with their families, loved ones and members of the local community, were emersed in the fascinating exhibit. “The historical display took everyone on a chronological journey through the 45 years of New Copford Place’s existence,”said Daniel Sabau, the care home’s Registered Manager.“It also showcased the changes and improvements which have taken place over the decades.”

“In addition to The Memory Lane showcase, we had a fun-filled community day planned,” added Jaz McDade, New Copford Place’s Deputy Manager. “We had a great variety of free entertainment, activities and delicious refreshments which everyone to enjoyed and took part in, alongside guided tours of our lovely care home.”

New Copford Place, Friends of the Elderly's Colchester Residential Care Home

“The Care Team and I were on hand to give visitors, potential residents and respite gueststours of our great facilities,” continued Daniel. “The tours took in all our light and airy rooms and comfortable communal areas, which included three lounges and a spacious dining room – and, of course, our beautiful, tranquil gardens.”

“By hosting the tours of the care home, it gave us a great opportunity to show visitors, first hand, what life is like at New Copford Place. Everyone was able to see our caring and devoted care team in action as they delivered individualised bespoke, person-centred care to each resident and respite guest,” added Jaz.

“We hope that everyone who attended our community Memory Lane 45th Anniversary had a great, fun – and informative day,” said Chelsey.

“All of the team at New Copford Place enjoyed hosting this unique community event and happy to be able to demonstrate our focus of giving older people in our care the chance to live fulfilled lives, whether they stay with us as a full time resident or are enjoying a short-term respite break,” concluded Daniel.