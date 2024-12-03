Friendsmas Day: 14 December Declared as the official day we want to relax with our tribe

Angela Scanlon. Credit: Aaron J Hurley

Festive ‘Friendsmas’ celebrations – a time for getting together to enjoy festivities with friends as opposed to family – are typically held on December 14th, according to new research.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A survey of 2,000 UK adults, conducted by Lily O’Brien’s chocolates, found seven in 10 are planning to meet up with pals this holiday season to celebrate. The most popular reasons for enjoying festivities with friends over family are because it’s a more relaxed and informal atmosphere (27%) whilst 24% love to express gratitude and appreciation for their friendships.

Less stress (38%), avoiding family tensions (37%) and simply having more fun (34%) are also cited as the top reasons for favouring a Friendsmas gathering. In fact, half of women claim the event is less stressful than a family Christmas, compared to just 39% of men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV presenter Angela Scanlon, who is working with Lily O’Brien’s chocolates, said: “Friendsmas has become a recognised moment in the seasonal calendar. It’s not just about celebrating; it’s about taking a moment out of the Christmas chaos to connect with the friends who feel like family – the ones you really know.

“It gives us a chance to relax, share laughs, and create new memories outside of the traditional obligations. Plus, it’s the perfect time to reflect and appreciate the friendships that help us through the year.”

More than half (56%) of those surveyed claim as we get older it becomes harder to find time to catch up with friends over Christmas. And whilst people typically start planning their festive parties in November, one in three (34%) do so in October or earlier.

This is because almost two thirds (63%) find squeezing in a Christmassy get-together a challenge, with conflicting social events (43%), different work hours (32%) and family commitments (25%) making it tricky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study by OnePoll.com found the average person has been celebrating Friendsmas for 10 years with the same group of loved ones - with one in three (33%) marking the festivities with their childhood friends.

The top traditions for a Friendsmas celebration include sharing secret Santa gifts, visiting Christmas markets and enjoying a movie marathon - with Home Alone (45%), The Holiday (37%) and A Christmas Story (37%) named the nation’s favourite festive film choices.

The survey also revealed the most popular songs played at Friendsmas shindigs, with ‘All I Want for Christmas’ by Mariah Carey, ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ by Wizzard and Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’ ranked as the top three.

Angela Scanlon added: “For me, the recipe is simple. It’s spending quality time at home with my favourite people – no pretends, no pretension. Fire on, filter off, plenty of comfort food, good music and a serious spread of sweet treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it comes to entertainment, I like to throw in a bit of surprise, whether it’s an unexpected theme or a cheeky twist on a traditional Christmas game. It’s all about keeping guests on their toes.”

Angela’s Top Tips for A Memorable Friendsmas

1. Make time for your tribe

Christmas can get chaotic, so pop a date in the diary nice and early! It’ll give you something to look forward to, and guarantees you’ll get that quality time before the festive whirlwind fully kicks in.

2. Dial up the merriment

Get everyone to rock up in their tackiest, most outrageous Christmas jumpers, and then turn it into a mini runway show. Who wore it best?

Or add a cheeky theme to spice up your Secret Santa - think "re-gift roulette" or "sexy surprise". It’ll add a few laughs and get your guests chatting.

3. What’s a party without a fab spread?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to menu-planning, make life easy with comforting festive nibbles, like sausage roll wreaths, charcuterie trees or cranberry and brie bites.

For a simple but effective dessert, whip up a Pinterest-worthy sharing board using fruits, nuts and pastries mixed in with selection of delicious chocolates, such as the Lily O'Brien's Desserts Collection. Inspired by classic desserts, such as Key Lime Pie and Crème Brulée, these sweet treats promise indulgence, quality and luxury with each bite.

4. A shared playlist!

If your friends are like mine, they’ll have strong opinions on music choices. In the group WhatsApp I give my crew a window to share songs to be added to a playlist. No rules, no judgement. If it’s requested, I play it. Everyone gets access to the playlist after.

5. Switch off and be present

Whether you’re playing host or attending a Friendsmas get-together, use the time to switch off from all the stress that comes with the festive season. Be present in the moment, leave your phone at the door and focus on catching up and appreciating the friends around you.

For more information on how to enjoy Friendsmas that’s fun, festive and full of love, visit fortheonesyoureallyknow.co.uk