From bricks to barns: Kent housebuilder supports local goat sanctuary

Kent housebuilder David Wilson Homes, responsible for The Poppies development in Maidstone, has recently embarked on a volunteering day at Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats. Buttercups Sanctuary is the UK’s only registered goat charity which aims to support goats that have suffered from poor conditions or no longer have a home.

The sanctuary, based in Boughton Monchelsea, was established in 1989 and aims to provide a loving home for rescued abused, abandoned and neglected goats, as well as animals simply in need of a new home. They also aim to improve the knowledge and education about goat welfare nationwide. Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats is now home to over 140 goats and provides care to an additional 130 goats in foster homes.

Providing extra support, eight members from the David Wilson Homes Kent team spent a day mucking out the goat stables, preparing food, painting stables and general sanctuary maintenance.

Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats also received a £500 donation from David Wilson Kent, which has gone towards the sanctuary’s new yard which needed sand and tree-stakes, with the project totalling a cost of £10,000.

Natalie Perry, Sales and Marketing Director at David Wilson Kent, commented: “Having previously seen the sanctuary on national news, I was especially excited to support the charity as much as possible. I knew that as a division we needed to do something meaningful for a charity so close to one of our developments The day was so rewarding and the team worked hard to support the charity with mucking out and painting the stables. Spending time volunteering in places like sanctuaries or charities helps build empathy, teamwork and a deeper understanding of the role nature plays in wellbeing.”

Gower McCarthy, General Manager at Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats said: ‘’We’re extremely grateful to the David Wilson Kent team for their support. It is always heartening to see larger businesses taking the time to engage with their local community, especially with charities like us that support animals instead of people. Not only are we pleased that the division found the day rewarding, but we have also been able to purchase sand and tree-stakes for the new yard that we are in the process of constructing.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer with Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats, visit https://www.buttercups.org.uk/.