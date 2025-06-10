From broken back to bestseller - former teacher refuses to be Written Off

"I don't remember much of the accident," Kenny says. "I just remember looking down and seeing that my leather belt had snapped in two, and I knew it was bad." She had actually broken her neck, back, sternum, sacrum and pelvis - landing her a ten-day stay at Aintree Major Trauma Centre and a six-month recovery period where she learned to walk, drive, and work again.

"During my recovery, I was lucky enough to have a community of writers around me. COVID meant that I couldn't have visitors, but I did have my phone." Kenny used her recovery time to write and share poetry, which she published in a small pamphlet to raise money for the Trauma Centre. The Poet Who Broke Her Back raised over £500.

Kenny remains upbeat about her accident, despite it ending her career in teaching and resulting in chronic pain, partly due to what she chose to do next: build a small press.

"Written Off Publishing is my love letter to the community that helped me during the darkest period of my life," Kenny states. "I wanted to give back to those who saved me."

Opening in 2022, Kenny launched the press with the publication of her own poetry collection, Crash & Learn, which went on to be shortlisted for the Poetry Book Prize 2022. Building a community and shouting loudly about its dedication to collaborative support and shared resources, the press quickly gained momentum, and gained nominations for Most Innovative Press at The Saboteur Awards. In 2023, it won its first award for Best Anthology, for its flagship collection of Northern writing, Ey Up. "I wanted to showcase the wide variety of talent that exists across the North but is often squashed because of lack of opportunity," Kenny says. "So many working class, disabled or otherwise marginalised people can't access traditional publishing because it's expensive, or exclusive, or because they're asked to only talk about their trauma. I wanted to change that. Written Off tells stories of joy, defiance, celebration and love. We tell the stories that matter." Ey Up is now on its third edition, and grows year on year alongside the press' huge collection of poetry and prose.

Recently published works include Trans-Crip-T, a collection of poetry about peri- and pre-natal care within the NHS, written by Student Midwife of the Year 2024 Ash Bainbridge; New Fables for Transformation, a "game of DnD in poetic form" by Leeds poet goodnighttheskye; and Echolalia, a collection of poetry through a neurodivergent lens by Merseyside poet Steph James.

The Press has taken its authors as far as Helsinki, New York and London, and their work has featured at Brighton and Camden Fringes as well as Cheltenham and Wolverhampton Literature Festivals. Kenny herself leads workshops for adults and children across Cheshire to raise funds for the press.

"Running a small press is a real privilege, but isn't without its obstacles," Kenny notes. "We've had to overcome funding difficulties, being suppressed on social media and a lack of amplification outside our own circles. It's frustrating, because these are stories that need to be heard!" She notes that the next stage of the press' journey is to secure more stable funding, as currently it relies on sales and volunteer efforts to run. "We would love to secure distribution to a wider audience," Kenny says. "Forthcoming are PDF copies of collections, monthly workshops and open mics, and author interviews. It's hard work but I can't wait to share it all. This press is my biggest achievement, born out of the worst thing that's ever happened to me. I hope it lives a long and happy life."

Written Off was named as as nod to the fact that many of its writers find themselves ostracised from opportunities within the arts or in general, often feeling 'written off' by society before they've had a chance to show their talent. "We're reclaiming the phrase," Kenny says. "We call ourselves the Write-Offs. It's a sarcastic thumb-bite to those who only see us as valid if we share our pain." The press focuses instead, Kenny says, on joy, noting that as an English teacher, stories that focused on the experiences of marginalised people were often tinged with tragedy or pain. "We are so much more than the labels we are given. We have so much more to say."

Interested bookshops and traders are encouraged to get in touch: "Written Off exists to tell the stories that matter. We love independent bookstores and encourage them to drop us a line."

You can find Written Off online at writtenoffpublishing.com or via the usual social media channels.

1 . Contributed A selection of Written Off publications for sale at a local book fair. Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Written Off artists gather at London's Vagina Museum for the launch of Ash Bainbridge's Trans-Crip-T. Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Contributors for Ey Up 3 pose alongside Editor Alex Callaghan and Bookshop Liaison Charlie Parker at the Chapel FM launch event. Photo: Submitted Share