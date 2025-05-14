From homes to habitats: Dandara supports Wingham Zoo with conservation projects

Dandara South East & the Wingham Wildlife Park team

Awarded as the best attraction in Kent, Wingham Wildlife Park has partnered with local housebuilder Dandara to help expand its Environmental Conservation Impact Plan. The sponsorship will support native species under threat in the UK, to be reared in specialist facilities at the renowned zoo.

Dandara’s support will allow the park to fund its conservation projects which include rehoming endangered animals, funding nature reserves in Khe Nuoc Trong, Vietnam and working with the University of Kent on studies to ensure responsible and strategic breeding is completed in zoological collections.

Emma Fearn, Sales Director at Dandara South East commented: “Working with Wingham Wildlife Park is an honour as we help fund life-saving habitat conservation and research to keep animals safe. Safeguarding not only the UK’s native species but across seas is a true testament to the park, and we are beyond proud to help the projects that will make such a difference to so many animals.”

Having opened in 1986, Wingham Wildlife Park is the largest animal collection in Kent, home to over 200 species and as the fastest growing zoo in the county, the park spans 13 acres. Previously a bird sanctuary, the zoo is now also home to monkeys, lions, tigers, wolves, giraffes, orangutans, penguins, flamingos and moon bears.

Tony Binskin Owner & Managing Director at Wingham Wildlife Park, commented: “Preserving animals’ welfare is extremely important to us as an organisation – not just those in Kent but across the world. Support from local businesses like Dandara make a significant impact in helping us work towards our goals in researching vulnerable species and conserving them. We believe that every animal is deserving of a safe habitat, and we are passionate about taking action to keep them from being extinct.”

